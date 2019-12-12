moray maclennan

Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes
Dec 12, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes

M&C Saatchi's share price fell nearly 6% in London on Wednesday

MacLennan: It’s the age of the independent
Mar 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

MacLennan: It’s the age of the independent

Worldwide CEO of M&C Saatchi says today’s economic, political and social climate represents a significant challenge for the large agency networks.

INTERVIEW: M&C Saatchi worldwide CEO on China, chutzpah, cash acquisitions
Jul 17, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

INTERVIEW: M&C Saatchi worldwide CEO on China, chutzpah, cash acquisitions

SHANGHAI - Campaign Asia-Pacific spoke with the man at the helm of M&C Saatchi, worldwide CEO Moray MacLennan (pictured), about what the global investment priorities for the independent agency are, how he wants to spend his spare cash, and why chutzpah is a good thing to have.

