moray maclennan
Dec 12, 2019
Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes
M&C Saatchi's share price fell nearly 6% in London on Wednesday
Mar 3, 2017
MacLennan: It’s the age of the independent
Worldwide CEO of M&C Saatchi says today’s economic, political and social climate represents a significant challenge for the large agency networks.
Jul 17, 2012
INTERVIEW: M&C Saatchi worldwide CEO on China, chutzpah, cash acquisitions
SHANGHAI - Campaign Asia-Pacific spoke with the man at the helm of M&C Saatchi, worldwide CEO Moray MacLennan (pictured), about what the global investment priorities for the independent agency are, how he wants to spend his spare cash, and why chutzpah is a good thing to have.
