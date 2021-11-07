Advertising News The Work
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Meta launches first marketing campaign since rebrand

The consumer-facing campaign depicts the company’s focus on the metaverse.

Meta launches first marketing campaign since rebrand

Following its rebrand to Meta last week, the company formerly known as Facebook launched its first consumer brand marketing campaign on Friday, depicting its vision for the metaverse. 

Led by Meta’s internal creative agency Creative X in partnership with creative agency Droga5, Meta’s ad depicts a group of art students exploring a museum when they encounter the Henri Rousseau painting, “Fight Between a Tiger and Buffalo.” The 2D painting changes and becomes 3D, surrounding the students with an immersive experience of vegetation and dancing wildlife. 

The ad ends with a video of the Facebook logo merging and converting to the symbol for Meta. 

The campaign was created in partnership with Grammy-nominated artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang with characters designed by Sonny Gerasimwics, the designer of the Wild Things in Spike Jonze’s “Where the Wild Things Are.” 

Characters were created using AI to treat live-action animal puppets and connect them with the 3D CG environments. 

The campaign will run in the U.S. on the Facebook platform and on TV through December 5.

Meta typically splits its creative business between different agencies. Campaign US previously reported Ogilvy as the agency of record for Instagram; Wieden + Kennedy for Facebook proper; Leo Burnett is AOR for Messenger; BBDO handles creative for WhatsApp; and Droga5 is the agency of record for the corporate brand.

The company also recently awarded its $750 million global media business to Spark Foundry. 

Source:
Campaign US

