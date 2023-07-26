Meta hires Andrea Gellert as VP, global business and product marketing

Meta has named Andrea Gellert as VP of global business and product marketing, effective at the beginning of August.

She steps in for Michelle Klein, who departed in March to serve as chief customer and marketing officer at insurance company IAG. Her departure coincided with mass layoffs at Meta meant to improve efficiency.

Gellert will look to conjoin Meta’s product and business marketing, “bringing them closer together to create new, innovative ways to reach advertisers, partners, businesses and developers,” she said in a written response provided to Campaign US.

She will oversee hundreds of marketers and will report to CMO Alex Schultz.

She most recently served as CMO at point-of-sale company Clover since May 2021.

Before that, Gellert worked as head of marketing and creative at Michael Bloomberg’s political data and tech agency Hawkfish, and fulfilled an 8-year stint as chief marketing and revenue officer at lending company OnDeck before that.

She began her career at American Express, where she stayed for over 15 years, most recently serving as VP of customer experience and retention.

“I’ve always had a data driven approach across all marketing disciplines,” she said. “I’m excited to bring the suite of performance solutions Meta offers to market, especially big bets like business messaging, Reels and the AI solutions like the Advantage suite, to the advertisers that tap these products to grow and reach their goals.”

Meta recently made waves with the launch of its “Twitter-killer,” Threads. Threads hit 100 million users in record time but has lost about 70% of its daily active users since it launched on July 7, falling to 13 million as users call for new features.

The company reports second-quarter 2023 earnings after US stock markets close on Wednesday.