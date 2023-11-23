Meet the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Awards winners

The campaign
Ad Advance used a full-funnel approach to help Tru Niagen attract potential new customers by spotlighting key products and employing a tentpole strategy to improve its visibility during promotional events like the Homepage Takeover. Throughout the campaign, it relied on Amazon Marketing Cloud insights to learn more about the customer journey and optimise each touchpoint. As a result, Tru Niagen’s total sales increased by 40%, and NTB orders jumped by 93%.*
*Ad Advance, US, 1/1/23-3/31/23, n= 225,530,090 impressions, 24,346,102 unique reach
Performance Award - APAC
Winner
The campaign
With a broad catalogue of more than 50,000 SKUs (types of product sold), tough competition from competing brands, and a diminished share of voice (SOV), lingerie brand Clovia was growing increasingly concerned about finding a path to profitability. Enter Adbrew, winner of the 2023 APAC Performance Award. The platform organised Clovia’s diverse catalogue by grouping similar products, restructured Sponsored Products campaigns to gain better control over bids and budgets, and launched ranking-specific Sponsored Brands campaigns to boost SOV. Its efforts were successful: Clovia’s SOV soared past the category average, with 17.8% and 30.6% growth in repeat and new customer shares, respectively.*
*Adbrew, IN, 11/1/22 - 4/30/23, n = 98,86,74,600 impressions, 99% increase in NTB sales
Challenger Award
This award recognises…
A partner which delivered an impactful strategy that exceeded its client’s business objectives despite a limited budget. The winner of this award demonstrates how it was able to use creative thinking, innovative tactics, and overall efficiency to maximise resources and deliver results. One winner is selected from each region - AMER, EMEA and APAC.
Challenger Award - EMEA
Winner
The campaign
Venture Forge wins this award for adding its own special sauce to ZENB’s pasta product. ZENB had a bold mission: to spice up the traditional pasta sector with its gluten-free yellow-pea alternative while also maintaining a limited budget. Venture Forge shaped a recipe for success, employing Sponsored Display to run ads to reach gluten-free diet shoppers, Sponsored Brand Video to serve custom video content tailored to product-specific keywords, and Sponsored Brands ads with custom messaging and imagery to explain ZENB’s unique product. The strategy led to a sales surge of 355% and the hero product secured the No. 2 spot on Amazon’s bestseller list for pasta during the campaign period.*
* Venture Forge, UK, 06/01/23-04/30/23, n= 79,000,000 impressions and 159,000 Page Views
Challenger Award - AMER
Winner
The campaign
Despite both a tight deadline and budget, Lab 916 guided the KOBO soy-candle brand to bright success. The agency enhanced KOBO’s listings with unique images and keyword-rich content, created an eye-catching Amazon Store, and launched Sponsored Products ads, followed by Sponsored Brands ads after the Store was live. Its tactical approach brought in sales of $107,132 from a $5,098 ad spend and achieved an ACoS (advertising cost of sale) of 11.9% and TACoS (total advertising cost of sale) of 4.5%. Lab 916’s strategy surpassed KOBO’s targets.*
* Lab 916, US, 11/1/22 - 4/30/23, n= 2,557,258 Impressions and 6,073 Clicks
Challenger Award - APAC
Winner
The campaign
When lingerie brand VNH Naidu Hall decided to start selling on Amazon, a one-size-fits-all solution wasn’t going to suffice. To make the most out of a tight budget, as well as optimise its vast product catalogue, and increase visibility with its audience, it needed a tailored approach. O3M Directional Marketing used Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Display campaigns to spotlight VNH Naidu Hall’s bestsellers and Sponsored Products ads to promote the rest of the brand’s offerings. This approach resulted in a 40% rise in clicks, a 98% boost in orders, and a 23% decrease in ACOS.*
*O3M Directional Marketing, IN, 3/1/23-3/30/23, n= 9190 clicks
Global Expansion Award
This award recognises…
A partner which helped a client reach its global growth objectives. Successful entries provide evidence of advertising in three or more countries and demonstrate how a partner developed a strategy to help drive scalable and sustainable business growth for its client across territories.
Winner
The campaign
Having achieved star status in the US, makeup brand e.l.f. cosmetics wanted to amplify its allure in new geographies: the UK and Canada. Podean decided on a palette of digital strategies. Using Sponsored Brands custom creatives, the agency reinforced e.l.f.’s brand messaging and built awareness in the UK and Canada. It also expanded Amazon DSP campaigns to increase visibility and drive traffic across the three target territories. This campaign led to a 167% YoY surge in impressions and a 220% YoY increase in ad-driven revenue in all territories.*
*Podean, US, UK,CA, 5/1/22-4/28/23, n= +167% YoY Impressions
Technology Innovation Award
This award recognises…
A partner which built on Amazon Ads Advanced Tools or ad tech products to develop a scalable technology solution that solves an advertiser need. The winner of this award demonstrates how it was able to integrate and build with product(s) in an innovative and differentiated way to improve efficiencies.
Winner
The campaign
Xmars, powered by SparkXGlobal, understands the hurdles facing advertisers and brands: seasonal demand surges, intricate ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) portfolios, and ever-present resource constraints. To overcome those, it developed Smart Creation, a new campaign-management solution that incorporates AI Autopilot Integration to quickly plan launches with automated budget, advertising cost of sales, keywords, and bidding recommendations. When Sunnydaze Decor, an importer and multichannel marketer of home décor, needed support, Xmars’s technology helped it achieve impressive results. Using Sponsored Products, Sponsored Display, and the Amazon Ads API, it saw a 408% increase in ad-attributable sales and 50,000+ hours of campaign management saved in two months.*
* Xmars, US, 3/01/2023 – 4/30/2023, n= Impression: 288,111,926 (SA+DSP), Clicks: 859,088, DSP cumulative reach: 1,361,296
Creative Brand Building Award
This award recognises…
A partner which leveraged Amazon Ads’ brand-building capabilities to deliver an effective and cohesive marketing strategy telling a brand’s unique story and helping drive sustained engagement and awareness. This is a newly enhanced category that recognises two winners, one for success with an endemic advertiser and one for success with a non-endemic advertiser, from anywhere in the world.
Creative Brand Building Award - Endemic Advertiser
Winner
The campaign
Winning duo VMLY&R Commerce and Stackline crafted a General Mills campaign for Earth Month that fostered connections between consumers and nature. They invited viewers to watch curated nature documentaries on Prime Video, running separate campaigns that targeted each stage of the funnel. Fire TV ads were used to spread awareness, while display and custom technologies encouraged conversions via the Amazon DSP. For every hour watched, General Mills donated a dollar to the National Park Foundation (NPF). The campaign bloomed, generating a 47% sales growth in General Mills products and a $100,000 donation to the NPF – all thanks to 102,000 hours of streamed content.
*VMLY&R COMMERCE and Stackline, US, 4/1/2023 - 4/26/202, n= Impressions: >500M, New-to-Brand: >55%, Donations: $100K combined donation from Amazon and General Mills to National Park Foundation
Creative Brand Building Award - Non Endemic Advertiser
Winner
The campaign
iProspect wanted to capture the elusive attention of young millennials and adult Gen Zs with the launch of ING’s entirely-digital bank account Cuenta NoCuenta. It promoted the ING-produced, Prime Video documentary Nomads across Amazon Ads video offerings and a Twitch campaign via the Amazon DSP, blending branded content with high-quality audiovisual output. The campaign generated more than 220,000 visits to the documentary and 912,000 visits to the product landing page, successfully reinforcing ING’s position as a young digital bank.*
*iProspect, ES, 9/5/22-11/20/22, n= 98% unique reach
