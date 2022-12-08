Reach, relevance, and results: How Amazon Ads is addressing marketers’ needs

As one of the earliest internet success stories, Amazon’s evolution is proof positive that adaptation and agility are essential to building a loyal customer base. Since its beginnings as an online bookstore almost 30 years ago, Amazon has branched out to entertainment, cloud computing, consumer devices, and much more, meeting evolving customer wants and needs at every turn, and building a large, loyal customer base of hundreds of millions of active customer accounts worldwide.

The origins of Amazon Ads as we know it

To hear vice president of Amazon Ads APAC Shinji Tsukamoto tell it, the evolution of Amazon Ads is inherently intertwined with that of Amazon itself. Over 10 years ago, Amazon Ads launched in Japan with display ads, which businesses would use to help drive sales on Amazon.

As Amazon Ads has expanded its offerings to include the likes of Fire TV and Twitch — which Tsukamoto noted is “very much a place for brand-building” — Amazon Ads gradually morphed into a full-funnel service provider.

“Across APAC, our advertising customers are not just looking at us as a retail solution, but for branding as well,” observed Tsukamoto. “We’re building across the full breadth of marketers’ core needs — reach, relevance, and results.”

Besides the advertising opportunities available across its stores’ channels, in many countries Amazon Ads also offers placements across a selection of its owned-and-operated sites, Fire tablets, and Fire TV, as well as programmatic display and video advertising on third-party sites and apps via Amazon DSP (demand-side platform).

This range of solutions has enabled Amazon Ads to help brands adapt to shifting consumer behaviours affected by the pandemic, including trends such as online grocery shopping, cord-cutting , and the adoption of voice technology.