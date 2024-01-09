News Media
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

MediaWorks returns to Bangkok this May

Showcase your potential to rise as APAC's future media leader.

MediaWorks returns to Bangkok this May
When: 28 to 31 May 2024
Where: Bangkok, Thailand
 
For years, MediaWorks has served as a career milestone for over 1,600 young professionals from Asia-Pacific, allowing them to learn the latest techniques and strategies for winning business and staying ahead of their competitors.
 
Chaired by Amrita Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer—Singapore & Southeast Asia, Publicis Groupe, each delegate will be guided by media-expert mentors with proven strategies to work towards real client briefs.
 
 
Take a glance at what you can expect to experience:
 
 
Who should attend MediaWorks?   
 
This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field: 
  • Media planners & buyers 
  • Account managers 
  • Advertising sales 
  • Agency planners 
  • Brand marketers 
  • Content producers 
  • Planning & accounts directors 
  • Digital manager 
  • Client service managers 
  • Agency creatives
  • Other industry-related functions 
What to learn from MediaWorks? 
  • Creative media techniques and strategies 
  • Professional guidance from media industry leaders 
  • Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills 
  • Valuable insight and feedback to your career development 
  • Broad connections with worldwide industry peers and many more
To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the MediaWorks Team.
 
General Enquiry
 
Programme Information
Zamir Khan 
Director of Awards and Training Events, Asia
 
Delegate Information
Kaling Man
Head of Awards & Training Events
 
Sponsorship Opportunities 
Richard Fahy
Commercial Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
Source:
Campaign Asia
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

1 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

2 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

3 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

4 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

5 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

6 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

7 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

8 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

9 Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

Cookies deprecation begins

10 Cookies deprecation begins

Related Articles

MediaWorks: Lessons for success
Nov 8, 2023
Staff

MediaWorks: Lessons for success

Winning MediaWorks team doubles down on trust in choosing media
Jun 6, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Winning MediaWorks team doubles down on trust in ...

MediaWorks Online registration opens
Mar 1, 2022
Staff

MediaWorks Online registration opens

Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration
Nov 19, 2020
Staff

Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration

Just Published

The ‘golden age’ of social media is over – and it’s great news for sports fandom
5 hours ago
Robbie Spargo

The ‘golden age’ of social media is over – and it’s ...

Why positioning social as exclusively an audience awareness or audience acquisition driver is counter-productive.

Tinder empowers a woman to swipe right on new bonds and experiences
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Tinder empowers a woman to swipe right on new bonds ...

Tinder has rolled out a campaign 'you up' as a part of its global message 'it starts with a swipe' to redefine the narrative around dating by exploring the possibilities that extend beyond the search for 'the one’.

Want the Sharks to stay true to themselves as the audience appreciates them for who they are: Aman Srivastava, Sony Liv
5 hours ago
Noel D'souza

Want the Sharks to stay true to themselves as the ...

Sony Liv’s head of marketing, Aman Srivastava, gives us the lowdown on the marketing game plan for the third season of Shark Tank India, how it aims to stay ahead of the curve in the OTT space and the sports IPs that are leveraging the platforms' audience engagement.

Duolingo offboards translation contractors; Workers allege AI replacement
6 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Duolingo offboards translation contractors; Workers ...

The language learning app offboarded 10% of contractors, including some who worked on translations, but denied it was to let AI take over.