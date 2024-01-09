MediaWorks returns to Bangkok this May

When: 28 to 31 May 2024

Where: Bangkok, Thailand

For years, MediaWorks has served as a career milestone for over 1,600 young professionals from Asia-Pacific, allowing them to learn the latest techniques and strategies for winning business and staying ahead of their competitors.

Chaired by Amrita Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer—Singapore & Southeast Asia, Publicis Groupe, each delegate will be guided by media-expert mentors with proven strategies to work towards real client briefs.

Take a glance at what you can expect to experience:

Who should attend MediaWorks?

This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

Media planners & buyers

Account managers

Advertising sales

Agency planners

Brand marketers

Content producers

Planning & accounts directors

Digital manager

Client service managers

Agency creatives

Other industry-related functions

What to learn from MediaWorks?