MediaWorks returns to Bangkok this May

For years, MediaWorks has served as a career milestone for over 1,600 young professionals from Asia-Pacific, allowing them to learn the latest techniques and strategies for winning business and staying ahead of their competitors.
Chaired by Amrita Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer—Singapore & Southeast Asia, Publicis Groupe, each delegate will be guided by media-expert mentors with proven strategies to work towards real client briefs.
Tinder has rolled out a campaign 'you up' as a part of its global message 'it starts with a swipe' to redefine the narrative around dating by exploring the possibilities that extend beyond the search for 'the one’.
Sony Liv’s head of marketing, Aman Srivastava, gives us the lowdown on the marketing game plan for the third season of Shark Tank India, how it aims to stay ahead of the curve in the OTT space and the sports IPs that are leveraging the platforms' audience engagement.