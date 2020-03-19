mediaworks
MediaWorks announces new September dates
The four-day intensive training experience for young media professionals will take place from September 9 through 12 in Bangkok.
MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors
These agency leaders from across the region will provide mentorship during the four-day training workshop in Bangkok May 13 through 16.
MediaWorks 2020: Even more demanding and intensive
The training programme evolves because 2020 continues to challenge young media professionals who aim to be APAC’s future media leaders.
MediaWorks 2020 now open for registration
Campaign's four-day competitive training and mentorship experience is set for May 13 through 16 in Bangkok.
'The energy was infectious': MediaWorks 2019 concludes
A team mentored by a former participant won, and Grab was inspired by the quality, rigour and energy on display at MediaWorks 2019.
MediaWorks 2019: Grab challenges young marketers
At the 14th annual intensive training exercise for young media professionals, Grab has delivered a brief about raising awareness of its mobile wallet across SEA.
