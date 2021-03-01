Advertising Digital News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

MediaMonks hires Joao Flores as ECD in SEA, Korea and Japan

Flores is based in Singapore and his responsibilities are to develop creative partnerships with clients, influence teams across the region with a growth mindset and elevate the standards for creativity in the region.

Joao Flores
Joao Flores

MediaMonks’ Singapore has hired Joao Flores as ECD in SEA, Korea and Japan, supporting the organic growth of its business across the Asia Pacific region. Flores is based in Singapore and his responsibilities are to develop creative partnerships with MediaMonks’ clients, influence teams across the region with a growth mindset and elevate the standards for creativity in the region.

Flores started his journey over 16 years ago across the big networks in Portugal, leading to creative leadership at Cheil Iberia. He was then responsible for FCB’s creative vision in the Middle East and then moved to Dentsu in Singapore, where he was promoted to chief creative officer.

“Joao is known for his creative leadership and his disruptive creative process, as well as vision for integrated ideas which positively impacts people, businesses and culture,” Joris Knetsch, managing director, MediaMonks Singapore.

“How to structure creative teams at scale in this new era? How to define a new creative identity elevating data and tech? And what does that mean for people, for the ones living those experiences? The passion for craft, connected ecosystems and the commitment to create product ideas with a tangible positive impact, that’s the Monks way, that’s my why, and what made this opportunity so appealing to me,” said Flores.


 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

