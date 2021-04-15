Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

MDC Partners brings on S4 account director Rebecca Routs as global client lead

The holding company is doubling down on global growth under CEO Mark Penn.

L-R: Mark Penn, Rebecca Routs
L-R: Mark Penn, Rebecca Routs

MDC Partners is on a mission to become a scaled alternative to the global holding companies.

Led by CEO Mark Penn, MDC is pending a merger with Stagwell Group, of which Penn is also CEO, and is growing globally through an affiliate program with independent agencies.

Last June, MDC brought on Julia Hammond to lead a new division overseeing global accounts, and this February hired Deidre McGlashan as chief media officer to play a similar role across its media agencies.

On Thursday, MDC made another step in that direction by hiring Rebecca Routs as senior director for key clients. Routs, a senior account director for S4 Capital's Firewood agency who was working with Google, will manage key global technology clients for MDC out of Silicon Valley.

“This new role is consistent with us putting more client resources at the center,” Penn said. “We need to have more uber-client servicing as part of that organization.”

Routs, who will be responsible for pulling together best-in-class offerings across MDC for clients, is the holding company’s first global client lead overseeing a specific vertical. But she won’t be the last. Penn said it’s likely MDC will hire more global leads across its largest client sectors.

“We have a pretty good stable of advanced technology companies, we have excellent coverage in the auto industry, we have really good coverage in travel and tourism,” he said.

Once the MDC-Stagwell merger is complete, Routs and potential future client leads will have the opportunity to pull talent, skill sets and resources from across both networks.

“Add the affiliate program, and we should be a tough competitor and get into bigger and bigger pitches,” Penn said.

As MDC strengthens its ability to support global clients, it's making progress on scaling its international presence.

Penn said MDC is “likely” to hit its goal of signing on 50 affiliate partners across markets including Latin America, the Middle East, Russia and Asia by the end of 2021, some of whom are even opening offices at its headquarters at the World Trade Center in New York.

“Our ultimate goal is to say [to clients], ‘You've only had four or five scaled choices for a long time,” he said. “There's a new scaled choice coming along here as we build out MDC-Stagwell and affiliates.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

6 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

7 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

8 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

9 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

10 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

Related Articles

MDC’s Mark Penn: “CMOs are in ‘get back to business’ mode”
Advertising
Mar 3, 2021
Diana Bradley

MDC’s Mark Penn: “CMOs are in ‘get back to ...

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
Dec 22, 2020
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise tech strategy
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise...

MDC plans global expansion through affiliate program
Marketing
Feb 10, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

MDC plans global expansion through affiliate program

Just Published

Crash Course: How to market to consumers during Ramadan
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to market to consumers during Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is fertile ground for brands as both a key shopping event and an opportunity to align with the key tenets such as Zakat. How can brands tap this opportunity in a thoughtful way, and how has Covid-19 altered Ramadan behaviours?

Uncle Tobys attacks green juices, reality TV and...throw pillows?
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Uncle Tobys attacks green juices, reality TV ...

The Nestle brand pairs up with Ogilvy Sydney in a bid to inspire the country to ‘wake the fake up’.

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one
News
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one

INSPIRATION STATION: A Converse initiative sees young artists in cities around the world creating works of art that feed the soul while also cleaning the air.

Publicis CEO on growth and Epsilon's instrumental role
Advertising
1 day ago
Maisie McCabe

Publicis CEO on growth and Epsilon's instrumental role

Arthur Sadoun speaks to Campaign after reporting organic revenue growth of 2.8% in the first three months of 2021.