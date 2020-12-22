PR News
Frank Washkuch
1 day ago

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.

MDC and Stagwell principal Mark Penn.
MDC and Stagwell principal Mark Penn.

MDC Partners and Stagwell Group have reached an agreement to combine into a top 10 global marketing services company after MDC’s board approved the transaction, the two networks said on Monday. 

Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of MDC and managing partner of Stagwell, would serve as chairman and CEO of the combined company, with a management team consisting of executives from the two networks.

Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold 79% of the combined company’s common equity when the transaction closes, the two networks said in a statement.

The combined holding company, which will have 8,600 employees in 23 countries, is planning to invest in expanded services globally and digital marketing products. The network is targeting 5%-plus annual organic growth, driven by a 10% to 15% increase in digital marketing growth and complementary capabilities, as well as more than 9% total annual revenue growth, with a goal of more than $3 billion in revenue in 2025, including acquisitions, organic growth and new products, the companies said in a statement. Its media and data operation is expected to manage $4.4 billion in media spend.

Organic growth indicates change in revenue without taking into account the impact of acquisitions or disposals. 

Penn became MDC's CEO in 2019 after Stagwell, where he is managing partner, invested $100 million in the company

Stagwell’s agencies include Code and Theory, ForwardPMX, Grason, Harris Insights & Analytics, HarrisX, Ink, Locaria, MMI Agency, Multiview, National Research Group, Observatory, Reputation Defender, Scout, SKDKnickerbocker, Stagwell Tech, Targeted Victory and Wye Communications. Penn founded Stagwell Group in 2015 with initial investment capital of $250 million. 

Last December, MDC Partners formed an agency network bringing together U.S. creative shop Doner with six complementary specialist firms in North America, including PR firms KWT Global and HL Group, which merged on June 1. MDC’s other PR firms include Allison+Partners and Hunter. Separately, Stagwell owns a minority stake in Finn Partners.

MDC posted a 16.4% drop in Q3 organic revenue to $283.4 million, primarily due to a reduction in spending by clients in connection to COVID-19.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

6 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

7 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

The biggest brand fails of 2020

8 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

Related Articles

Making sense of AKQA-Grey merger: 'absolutely necessary' but with risks
Advertising
Nov 25, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Making sense of AKQA-Grey merger: 'absolutely ...

Parody 'GreyKQA' website makes fun of AKQA-Grey merger
Advertising
Nov 22, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Parody 'GreyKQA' website makes fun of AKQA-Grey merger

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger
Advertising
Nov 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise tech strategy
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise...

Just Published

2020's most-read stories
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

2020's most-read stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: As we shut our laptops on a very long (some might say 'unprecedented') year, we leave you with our most popular articles of 2020. Thanks, best wishes and we'll see you in 2021.

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick
News
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick

As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.

Jingles all the way
Advertising
1 day ago
Shane Capron

Jingles all the way

All I want for Christmas is for brands to rediscover the power of a few catchy musical notes, writes Paypal International's consumer marketing director.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

Pepsodent, Apple, Nestle Ice Cream, Mirinda Vietnam and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.