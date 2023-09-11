McCann launches global social and creator content studio

McCann also already handled creator campaigns as part of its social work for Aldi. McCann Content Studios extends that full range of services to the rest of the agency’s clients.

The highlight of McCann’s creator work is with Converse in the U.S. To reach Gen Z consumers who identify with multiple cultures, the agency worked with 20 creators from different cities around the world to make six-second videos that can run independently or spliced together for a longer anthem spot.

Tailor aims to replicate the collaborative nature of that campaign, which McCann filmed with a mix of creators who it found and some who Converse already worked with, for clients of the Content Studio.

“That was social-first content that was format and platform specific,” she said. “We worked with creators on their terms but also our film crew and our creative brought the brand story to make sure that co-creation was really successful.”

Tailor said McCann Content Studios is in talks with potential clients, but declined to state which ones. She also declined to discuss upcoming work.

McCann Content Studios aims to simplify the process for clients working on social and creator-led campaigns while providing access to an array of capabilities in one place, allowing those with tight budgets a one-stop-shop versus spreading that budget around multiple agencies, Tailor said.

“It’s really down to us to get that orchestration right for a client,” she said, adding that most social campaigns she sees would “benefit from some sort of influencer seeding at the start, middle or end.”

When social and creator capabilities existed separately, it was easier to get tunnel vision about either the long-term growth of a brand or the immediate performance of a campaign, added Lee.

“I think that was being exacerbated in this world with different agencies doing different parts of that,” he said. “We’re making sure we can do both for the clients that are looking for one end-to-end solution.”

McCann Content Studios also aims to complement the agency’s growing audience practice by looking for content consumers and creators that are a right fit for its clients, he said.

“What this allows us to do is marry brand storytelling with cultural storytelling and make sure that they’re complimentary,” he said. “You’re participating in cultural conversations, but you’re keeping that brand narrative front and center so that it all adds up and doesn’t feel like it’s coming from two disjointed places.”