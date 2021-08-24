M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata

Prevailing in a four-agency pitch against undisclosed competitors, M&C Saatchi Indonesia has been appointed as agency of record for three of XL Axiata's consumer-facing brands.

XL Axiata, the Indonesian subsidiary of the Malaysia-based telco group Axiata, appointed the agency to handle above- and below-the-line work for XL Prepaid; XL Satu, a new product combining home internet and mobile prepaid; and XL Prioritas, the brand's premium post-paid service.

“The XL brand is at the cusp of a major transformation, where customer experience will drive brand experiences for our existing users, as well as become the cornerstone for new user acquisition," CMO Alfons Eric Bosch Sansa said. "We needed a strong partner to help tell our story to the world, and in M&C Saatchi Indonesia, we found a valuable partner.”

In the past, M&C Saatchi Indonesia has worked with XL Axiata's youth-focused brand Axis and home broadband service XL Home, Anish Daryani, founder and president director, told Campaign Asia-Pacific.

“Our proven performance is an added reason for earning their trust in driving XL, their flagship brand, into the future," Daryani said. "I believe our ability to simplify business problems and our approach to navigate, lead and manage meaningful change in XL’s transformative journey will result in many amazing brand experiences."

XL Axiata has more than 56 million subscribers, well behind market kingpin Telkomsel, which counts nearly 170 million. XL Axiata just received regulatory approval to go ahead with 5G service in the market.