Advertising News
Ben Bold
1 day ago

M&C Saatchi directors reject Vin Murria’s latest bid as ‘derisory’

Murria claimed she has written support from around 20% of agency shareholders.

M&C Saatchi directors reject Vin Murria’s latest bid as ‘derisory’

The directors of M&C Saatchi have urged shareholders to reject Vin Murria investment vehicle AdvancedAdvT's latest offer, describing it as "derisory" and saying it "significantly undervalues the business".

AdvancedAdvT’s latest bid came on 17 May morning, marking the investment vehicle's first formal offer for the agency group, equating to 207.5 pence per share and valuing the agency at £253.6 million.

Marking the investment vehicle's fourth bid for the advertising group,
AdvancedAdvT is offering either a cash-and-share offer of 2,043 AdvancedAdvT shares and 40 pence in cash; or an all-share offer of 2,530 shares, both based on its last closing share price of 82 pence.

The firm said that this represented a 29.7% hike on M&C Saatchi's pre-bid share price of 160 pence and a 27.3% boost to yesterday's share price of 163 pence.

But the latest bid from Murria falls short of its previous approach in February, an offer that equated to 230 pence per M&C Saatchi share.

Accordingly, in its "Rejection of unsolicited hostile offer from AdvancedAdvT", M&C Saatchi's "independent directors" (those not affiliated with Vin Murria) noted that AdvancedAdvT's original proposal implied a value of 230 pence per share and that today's offer was "materially lower."

According to M&C Saatchi, the directors argue that the offer: "dilutes and transfers value from the holders of M&C Saatchi shares to holders of AdvT Shares"; that it has a "total lack of support from M&C Saatchi's executive committee"; fails to recognise the "fundamental growth potential of M&C Saatchi and its clients' needs, but is based on financial engineering and M&A"; and lacks support from independent shareholders".

M&C Saatchi and Murria's team have been in takeover talks since the start of the year, when AdvancedAdvT made a reverse takeover bid for M&C Saatchi on 6 January at the equivalent of 185p per share. That same month, it came back with a 20% improved offer of around 220p per share.

At the end of April, M&C Saatchi chief executive Moray MacLennan reported record 2021 results for the business after his first year leading the board – upping the ante on Murria's AdvancedAdvT to increase its bid. The board also took the rare step of issuing 2022 and 2023 profit forecasts.

M&C Saatchi reported a 15.1% increase in net revenues to £394.6 million and a headline pre-tax profit of £27.3 million in 2021, after client wins that included PepsiCo, Whoop and Mondelez.

The independent directors of the agency have repeatedly argued Murria's offers have undervalued the business.

Today's announcement from AdvancedAdvT included the news that former Saatchi & Saatchi chief executive and chair Tamara Ingram, former WPP deputy group finance director Christopher Sweetland and former Advanced Computer Software chief operating officer Paul Gibson "will join the enlarged group as non-executive directors".

Given that Murria and AdvancedAdvT control around 22% of M&C Saatchi, the investment vehicle said it now effectively had shareholder support of 42% for the deal.

Murria said: "The combination of M&C Saatchi's existing global brand, culture and foundation with [AdvancedAdvT's] investment capital, experience and proposed new directors provide a tremendous opportunity to accelerate M&C Saatchi's digital growth strategy, organically and by acquisition."

She continued: "The people are the heartbeat of the business. In working alongside them, we believe we will create a business that will benefit employees, clients, and shareholders by capitalising on the growth opportunities presented by the structural changes in M&C Saatchi's markets arising from a rapid acceleration of digitalisation, analytics and data creation.

"The enlarged business will have also significantly broadened its access to additional institutional equity. This will enable an acceleration of future investment and accretive M&A to further enhance the appeal of the M&C Saatchi foundation and attract many more quality assets."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

5 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Related Articles

M&C Saatchi’s record profits and forecasts put pressure on Vin Murria to increase bid
Advertising
May 2, 2022
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi’s record profits and forecasts put ...

M&C Saatchi extends stand-off with suitor for another month
Advertising
Mar 31, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

M&C Saatchi extends stand-off with suitor for ...

M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid deadline for second time
News
Mar 3, 2022
Fayola Douglas

M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid ...

M&C Saatchi clashes with Vin Murria as takeover plan ‘does not benefit’ shareholders
News
Jan 9, 2022
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi clashes with Vin Murria as takeover ...

Just Published

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost diversity, inclusion
Marketing
10 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost ...

The company partnered with Dr. Jen Richardson, a hearing-loss advocate and educational audiologist, to make sure its portrayal of real people was accurate.

Isn’t it time the industry had sustainability of conviction?
Opinions
10 hours ago
Vicki Maguire

Isn’t it time the industry had sustainability of ...

B Corp certification may be harder to get than a Pencil, but hand on heart, it's infinitely more rewarding for everyone and better for the planet.

APAC has lowest post-bid fraud rate at 1%: study
Digital
14 hours ago
Shawn Lim

APAC has lowest post-bid fraud rate at 1%: study

According to a study by DoubleVerify, it was also found that there have been significant improvements in brand suitability and viewability in the past year.

As Q1 results disappoint, should brands look beyond China?
Advertising
15 hours ago
Julienna Law

As Q1 results disappoint, should brands look beyond ...

Brands such as Starbucks, Tesla and Tod's are just a few brands that reported sluggish Q1 numbers. And it's going to take a whole lot more than coupons to stoke consumer spending.