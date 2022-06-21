Advertising News
Jessica Heygate
Jun 22, 2022

Major global companies, ad associations sign up to adopt Ad Net Zero internationally

The ad industry’s climate change initiative is set to roll out across the U.S. and Europe — while it remains “in conversations” in Asia.

Ad Net Zero global group.
Ad Net Zero global group.

A global coalition of leaders from major brands, agencies, tech companies and ad associations has formed to roll out climate initiative Ad Net Zero to the U.S. and Europe.

The news was announced on stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Tuesday.

Companies that have signed up to expand the initiative include the "big six" agency holding companies; Google and Meta; European broadcaster Sky; U.S. trade bodies the ANA, 4A’s and the IAB; European and global agency associations EACA and Voxcomm; the WFA and the IAA. 

Unilever, which has chaired the U.K. initiative since its founding, will also help steer the international expansion.

The group, convened by Cannes Lions owner Ascential, has invited more organizations to join the cause as they look to “rapidly establish plans for roll-out” in major markets.

Ad Net Zero was launched by a trio of trade bodies in the U.K. in November 2020 with a mission to get the ad industry to net zero carbon emissions within the next decade.

It has since signed up 100 advertisers, agencies, media owners and production companies from across the U.K. advertising industry, each committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by the end of 2030.

After the initiative launched, Campaign ran a series of articles in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific discussing whether such an initiative would be embraced across borders.

The Advertising Association, which runs the initiative, has been in discussions with U.S. and Asia-based ad businesses since.

It will work with ad associations in the U.S. and Europe to tailor the goals and metrics of the initiative for individual markets. 

“Initiatives like Ad Net Zero help set the standard for where we need to take our focus with the industry in the U.S.” said Marla Kaplowitz, 4A’s president and CEO.

“Reducing carbon emissions in our industry is central to addressing one of the biggest challenges we face as a marketing community," commented Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA.

“Perspective is everything. There is nothing more important than the health of our planet and the legacy that we leave the generations that follow us," said David Cohen, CEO of the IAB.

While the global coalition does not currently include any Asia-based businesses, the Advertising Association told Campaign it is “in conversations” with a collection of companies in Singapore to form a chapter in that market. 

Progress will be shared at a global summit in November — which will take place during climate change conference Cop27.

“Together we can make a greater impact in protecting our planet,” commented Joel E. Nettey, world president and chairman of the International Advertising Association (IAA).

Source:
Campaign US

