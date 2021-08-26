Lux tries to show men what it's like to walk while female

Unilever brand Lux and Wunderman Thompson Singapore have launched a campaign that attempts to teach men what it's like to walk in a woman's shoes—nearly literally.

Called 'In her shoes', the initiative use the City Walks plafform, with the addition of a toggle switch that allows the user to virtually walk around Cairo as either a man or a woman.

As a man, you walk the street unmolested. As a woman, you experience sexist criticism, lecherous leers, demands to "Stop here, I wanna talk to you", and even having your path physically blocked by men. You can try it here, or watch the video below for a sample.

The brand says it aims to "transform the perpetrators of sexism into allies". The company reports that the campaign has "kicked off" in the Middle East, but did not provide details about future expansion before publication time.

Severine Vauleon, global vice president of Lux:

LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We understand that beauty is a woman’s armour, her source of strength. It is hers to express, unapologetically. We will continue to help women everywhere fight casual sexism at home, in the workplace and in wider society. Hence this campaign is in line with the brand’s purpose. At LUX, we believe that beauty should be a source of strength rather than a source of judgement.

Marco Versolato, chief creative officer, [email protected] and Wunderman Thompson Singapore:

It's one thing to be aware of sexism, but to actually experience it, is a whole other thing. That's why this idea is about experiencing it for yourself. Because changing how we see and feel can change how we behave and act on this issue.

