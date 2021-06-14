Advertising News
Ben Bold
9 hours ago

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review

Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review

irgin Atlantic has appointed Lucky Generals as the lead creative agency across its eponymous airline brand, Virgin Atlantic Cargo and recently rebranded Virgin Atlantic Holidays (formerly Virgin Holidays).

The agency, which fought it out in a final, three-way pitch also involving Mother and Uncommon Creative Studio, becomes responsible for developing a multi-market brand platform for the three business units across "all touchpoints".

The decision on who to appoint has been made quickly, with the review only kicking off in March, when Virgin Atlantic and Holidays decided to part ways with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. The client, working with intermediary Creativebrief, issued an RFI for a creative agency. The split from AMV followed a tumultuous year for the travel brand, during which the survival of the airline was under question.

Uncommon is also currently understood to be involved in the creative pitch for British Airways owner IAG, vying for the business alongside Omnicom, Interpublic, Havas, Dentsu and incumbent WPP. A second round of pitching is expected next month.

Virgin's airline business is being more closely aligned to its holidays business. Last month, it was reported that Virgin Holidays would be rebranded as Virgin Atlantic Holidays, with the division closing 15% of its retail stores to focus on digital distribution and concessions in Next stores.

Commenting on Lucky Generals' appointment, Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Virgin Atlantic's chief digital and marketing officer, said: "With all eyes on aviation and when travel means more than ever, there is no better time to invest in the Virgin Atlantic brand, showcasing our brilliantly different experience to customers.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Lucky Generals, and excited by both the creative and the strategic strength of their team, along with a shared set of values."

Helen Calcraft, Lucky Generals founding partner, added: "Virgin Atlantic is a truly iconic brand and dream win for any agency. We have loved every moment of working with the marketing team in this process, and have been inspired by their vision, passion, clarity and spirit.

"This is the dawn of a new era for the brand, and we are thrilled that we are going to be part of it."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

7 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Richard Branson appears as 'God of Fortune' on Virgin Atlantic red envelopes
PR
Jan 15, 2014
Benjamin Li

Richard Branson appears as 'God of Fortune' on ...

David Rose soars to the head of Virgin Atlantic Asia Pacific
Marketing
Jan 10, 2014
Benjamin Li

David Rose soars to the head of Virgin Atlantic ...

Virgin Atlantic Airways | Your Airline's Either Got it or it Hasn't | Global
The Work
May 25, 2010
Jane Leung

Virgin Atlantic Airways | Your Airline's Either Got ...

Virgin Atlantic Airways | Your Airline's Either Got it or it Hasn't | Global
Digital
May 25, 2010
Jane Leung

Virgin Atlantic Airways | Your Airline's Either Got ...

Just Published

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'
News
8 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'

Campaign created by McCann London.

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity of private conversation
Advertising
9 hours ago
Sean Hargrave

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity ...

Campaign created by BBDO was launched in the UK and Germany on 14 June and will roll out in France, Mexico, Indonesia, India and Brazil over the coming months.

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change
Advertising
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change

The global chair of advertising and North America CEO talks about her first few months at the WPP firm after 25 years at McCann.

How flexible work rules benefit Reckitt Australia's marketing team
Analysis
18 hours ago
Henry Turgoose

How flexible work rules benefit Reckitt Australia's ...

Reckitt Health's marketing director explains four key benefits of a flexi-workplace that allow more seamless work with other markets and agencies.