Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review
Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.
How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.
HK Express’ rebranding aims to build a strong budget airline identity
HONG KONG - Charles Johnson, GM in charge of marketing and PR for HK Express, reports feeling like a proud parent as the brand launches a campaign aimed at creating a strong brand image for the low-cost carrier (LCC). And like any parent, he knows his work is only beginning.
Fun, human touch helps 30-year-old Virgin Altantic make a distinct impression
ASIA PACIFIC - Listening to parental advice does help some people to achieve their dreams in life, according to David Rose, the new head of Asia-Pacific at Virgin Atlantic.
Richard Branson appears as 'God of Fortune' on Virgin Atlantic red envelopes
HONG KONG - Virgin Atlantic is spreading greetings for the coming Year of the Horse with a series of 'lai see' envelopes that include a ‘God of Fortune’ resembling Sir Richard Branson.
David Rose soars to the head of Virgin Atlantic Asia Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - Virgin Atlantic has promoted 34-year-old highflyer David Rose to head Asia-Pacific operations, which include Sydney, Hong Kong, Greater China and Japan.
