Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review
15 hours ago
Ben Bold

Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.

How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
Jun 19, 2018
Antony Lawrence

The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.

HK Express’ rebranding aims to build a strong budget airline identity
Mar 31, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Charles Johnson, GM in charge of marketing and PR for HK Express, reports feeling like a proud parent as the brand launches a campaign aimed at creating a strong brand image for the low-cost carrier (LCC). And like any parent, he knows his work is only beginning.

Fun, human touch helps 30-year-old Virgin Altantic make a distinct impression
Feb 5, 2014
Benjamin Li

ASIA PACIFIC - Listening to parental advice does help some people to achieve their dreams in life, according to David Rose, the new head of Asia-Pacific at Virgin Atlantic.

Richard Branson appears as 'God of Fortune' on Virgin Atlantic red envelopes
Jan 15, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Virgin Atlantic is spreading greetings for the coming Year of the Horse with a series of 'lai see' envelopes that include a ‘God of Fortune’ resembling Sir Richard Branson.

David Rose soars to the head of Virgin Atlantic Asia Pacific
Jan 10, 2014
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Virgin Atlantic has promoted 34-year-old highflyer David Rose to head Asia-Pacific operations, which include Sydney, Hong Kong, Greater China and Japan.

