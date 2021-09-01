Advertising News
Campaign India Team
2 hours ago

Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO

The former country head of visual discovery platform Avataar.me has also worked for Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, McDonald’s and Sony Entertainment.

Lowe Lintas has appointed Kedar Teny as its CEO. 
 
He will be responsible for spearheading transformation and widening the agency’s sphere of impact through hyper bundled solutions to clients and brand owners. 
 
Teny moves from visual discovery platform Avataar.me, where he was senior VP and country head.
 
Amer Jaleel, group CCO and chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said, “At Lowe Lintas we are partners to marketing. And there’s no better way of serving that than getting leadership from marketing. It’s almost as if Kedar’s education and achievements with marketing were ordained and timed beautifully for Lowe Lintas’ transformation and make us best placed to be both hub and spokes to brand needs. His insider understanding of the requirements of brands alongside his belief and grooming on the strategic centrality of brand visioning to business success is quite unmatched in the industry today. Kedar’s leadership has bounce, energy and a light touch. Exactly how we like it at Lintas!”
 
Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas, Group, added, “We have built our reputation on work that works with the consumer and in the market, and as true partners to our clients. It is now the right time to change gears in our transformation journey and unlock the magic of ‘Hyperbundling’ for all of our clients at Lowe Lintas. Over my interactions, I found that Kedar was totally made for this job as he has strategic clarity on the future of our industry. He brings with himself invaluable expertise in marketing and a passion for brands and creative products. Moreover, he is a great believer and practitioner of technology in marketing to drive growth. And of course, he is a great fit culturally and is fun to work with. So, he fits perfectly into our vision for the future of Lowe Lintas.”
 
Teny said, “I am really excited as I return to Lowe Lintas after 14 years. It’s a rare opportunity to be tasked with driving transformation for one’s alma mater and I am humbled and honored to be given this responsibility. 22 years ago, I was clear that if there was an advertising culture to be part of it had to be Lintas and 22 years later I still feel the same. Lowe Lintas is not an advertising agency; it is an institution that has built some of the most iconic brands by not only helping them stay relevant through different eras but also winning hearts and winning in the marketplace through effective creativity. I look forward to working closely with the accomplished MullenLowe Lintas Group leadership team as well as partnering with some old friends and new collaborations to build brands for the future.”
 
In a career spanning over two decades, Teny has also worked with companies like Airtel, HUL, McDonald’s, Sony Entertainment Television and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions. 
 
