Media News
Arvind Hickman
17 hours ago

Long-serving PHD global marketing chief to step down

Avril Canavan is leaving after leading marketing for more than a decade.

Avril Canavan: replacement will be announced in November
Avril Canavan: replacement will be announced in November

PHD Worldwide chief marketing and communications officer Avril Canavan is leaving after 11 years at the Omnicom-owned media agency.

Canavan is departing the network to spend more time with her family and to work on consulting and personal projects. Her replacement will be announced in November.

Canavan has led PHD’s marketing efforts through a period of growth and prominence for the media agency, which includes establishing itself as one of the most awarded media networks in recent years.

Philippa Brown, chief executive of PHD Worldwide, said: “Over the last decade, Avril has played a key role in defining the PHD brand in the market and driving a range of thought-leadership initiatives that have distinguished PHD as an agency that strives to be progressive and distinct.

“Avril has been an important part of the global leadership team for the last 10-plus years and we will miss her energy, creativity and commitment to making things happen.”

Last week, PHD scooped five Media Week Awards in the UK, and was chosen as Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year 2020/21.

Recently, Canavan led a global brand refresh.

“I have absolutely loved my time at PHD. Our culture and the quality of our people has made the last 10 years a fantastic journey,” she said.

“My proudest achievement was establishing and leading our Light Awards programme, which focused on unearthing great work globally and celebrating the talent behind it. This foundation has contributed to PHD punching above its weight and being ranked in the top four most-awarded networks for the last five years.”  

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

5 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

7 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

8 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

9 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

PHD refreshes brand with audio visual focus
Advertising
Oct 13, 2021
Arvind Hickman

PHD refreshes brand with audio visual focus

Women to Watch 2021: Rachelle Hansen, PHD
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Rachelle Hansen, PHD

PHD founder David Pattison joins adtech firm Octaive
Advertising
Aug 20, 2021
Arvind Hickman

PHD founder David Pattison joins adtech firm Octaive

PHD: Marketers spend more time reporting than creating
Marketing
Aug 19, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

PHD: Marketers spend more time reporting than creating

Just Published

Spikes Asia announces 2022 jury presidents
Advertising
57 minutes ago
Staff

Spikes Asia announces 2022 jury presidents

Fourteen industry leaders from across APAC, evenly split male-female, will help set the region’s benchmark in creative excellence and effectiveness.

Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and Dentsu sent a heroine on a fantastic journey
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How Pocari Sweat and ...

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and Dentsu wanted to revitalise Pocari Sweat's brand message for young people in a post-pandemic world. See the astonishing, dreamlike film they came up with and hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency.

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend
Digital
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up ...

Beverage giant says it is reaping the rewards of a "more efficient and effective" approach to marketing. It is preparing for further change next year following the conclusion of its agency review, expected in Q4.

Milk & Honey pauses Australia operations following recruitment challenges
PR
2 hours ago
Staff Writer

Milk & Honey pauses Australia operations following ...

The agency said that a ‘dwindling talent pool’ has made recruitment ‘hellish’.