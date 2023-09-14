Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer, is named chair of judges for Campaign’s Big Global Awards 2024

Click here to enter the Campaign BIG Global Awards

In a career spanning three decades, Liz Taylor has worked in creative roles across agencies such as RGA, Saatchi & Saatchi, FCB Chicago, Leo Burnett, and of course Ogilvy, for brands such as Budweiser, Gatorade and Wrigley.

She’s no stranger to awards, having scooped numerous honours including Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, ANDYs, and Effies. Alongside recognition for her own work, she has helped set the industry bar for creativity around the world, having served on the judging panels of top global award festivals such as Cannes, One Show, and D&AD. An advocate for workplace equality, Taylor also served as an inaugural jury chair of the Athena Advertising Awards, held in conjunction with the 3% Movement.

Now, she will lend her cannon of experience to lead the judges in the first-ever Campaign BIG Global Awards, recognising the most consistently creative agencies worldwide. For those shortlisted and award winners, the potential for global exposure is massive: there are almost 1.2 million unique monthly users for Campaign’s UK, US and Asia editions combined.

“Campaign’s Big Global Awards are putting creativity on the pedestal that it deserves,” says Taylor. “Recognising agencies around the world that aren't always given a global scale does so much for them. This kind of recognition helps affirm for their people that they’re working for a winner. So, it's an incredible way to recruit talent, to say: ‘Look what we did, and we’re doing it consistently.’”

So what will Taylor be looking for in the judging process?

“I want to see incredible, consistent, ground-breaking work from anywhere in the world. Ideas that are inspiring and contagious. I love transformative ideas, so I will be looking for work that leads the way for our industry and for our clients to say: ‘That's the type of work we should be doing’.”

Taylor will be keeping her eyes open for ideas that are “meticulously crafted” and have the “jealousy-inducing ‘I wish I did that’ factor, as well as making people think ‘holy shit, how did they do that?’”

“Making work happen is sometimes the hardest thing in our industry,” says Taylor. “We’re never short of brilliant ideas, but actually getting them into the world is another matter. Sometimes ideas are so complicated to execute – you can imagine all the ‘Nos’ a creative team got along the way from legal or a client or a partner – but they didn't give up.”

The Campaign BIG Global Awards include 25 categories, allowing judges to shine a light on the very best across the industry. The deadline for entries is 19 October, with an early-bird deadline of 28 September. The shortlist is set to be announced in December. Agencies can enter here.

“This is a chance to celebrate consistency. The best work on the biggest clients, work that makes a real impact in the world. Consistency is something that we don't always celebrate in our industry – because it's really hard. And I think it deserves to be recognised.”

Winners will be revealed in February 2024.