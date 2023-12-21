Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

Gone are the days of email enquiries sitting unanswered in overfilled, unmanned inboxes or customers phoning in and waiting on hold indefinitely while listening to the same tune on repeat. Digitally savvy consumers want their questions answered here, now, and instantly.

One of the most impactful developments in the brand-consumer relationship is the rise of business messaging as an efficient, direct, and personalised way for consumers to interact with brands. In Asia-Pacific especially, business messaging is already an important part of daily life, as evidenced by the Meta ecosystem through its popular Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger platforms. In APAC, it’s already a way of life — according to a joint whitepaper from Meta and BCG, at least 1 in 3 consumers are currently chatting with businesses at least once a week.

As business messaging becomes an increasingly essential tool used by both brands and users, how can marketers encourage better conversations with consumers?