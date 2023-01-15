PR News
Jess Ruderman
Jan 15, 2023

Ketchum appoints Conor Nash as global CFO and COO

Nash was most recently Ogilvy’s North America COO.

Ketchum appoints Conor Nash as global CFO and COO

Ketchum has named Conor Nash as the firm’s global CFO and COO, effective this week. 

Nash reports directly to Ketchum president and CEO Mike Doyle and joins the executive team. The last person to hold the CFO and COO positions was Alan Banner, who took on the titles in August 2019. Banner left Ketchum in May 2022 to join Lockwood as president and COO, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

Overseeing the global team with leaders and representation in all of Ketchum’s markets, Nash will be responsible for driving growth – both operationally and financially – and supporting the firm’s overall efforts to deliver on client excellence, the agency said in a statement. 

“I was very, very impressed by the culture and the people I met [at Ketchum],” Nash said. “Obviously, my focus, even though I'm an accountant by trade, has been heavily focused on client relationships and delivering for clients. I am going to take that and apply that to Ketchum and now be part of the continued growth and success that Ketchum has had.”

Doyle cited Nash’s skillset as a “consultant in a CFO/COO outfit” as part of the decision for bringing him onboard. 

“What I loved about [Nash’s] experience was he hasn't just been at the table, he's been sort of setting the table for client innovations, for bettering the client experience, for actually thinking about operations and financial stewardship as strategy, not just necessity, actually strategy versus necessity,” Doyle said. 

Nash joins Ketchum from WPP, where he held a variety of commercial, operational and financial leadership roles at the holding company level and for its agencies such as Ogilvy and Grey. He most recently served as Ogilvy’s COO in North America, focusing on developing innovative commercial and operational solutions.

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top- and bottom-line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest
Jan 10, 2021
Thomas Moore

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest

Ketchum names Jim Joseph as global chief marketing, integration officer
Jul 21, 2022
Ewan Larkin

Ketchum names Jim Joseph as global chief marketing, ...

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia
Mar 17, 2022
Diana Bradley

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia

Corporate crisis: The new PR norm in China
Nov 2, 2022
Christopher Campbell

Corporate crisis: The new PR norm in China

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.