TBWA HK offers service pack to help brands through
Jan 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

TBWA HK offers service pack to help brands through "financial winter"

The agency says its 'Brave Bear Pack' can help brands find growth in an uncertain market.

Edelman hosts east-meets-west party to debut renovated HK offices
Apr 24, 2013
Staff Reporters

Edelman hosts east-meets-west party to debut renovated HK offices

Edelman hosted a lively party on 15 April to debut its newly renovated digs in Hong Kong's Central Plaza (which is, oddly, located in Wan Chai). In attendance were Asia-Pacific president and chief executive David Brain, as well as a number of global leaders. The opening was marked in traditional Hong Kong style with a whole roast pig.

Poor company leadership prompts 60 per cent to stop buying: Ketchum
Apr 12, 2013
Emily Tan

Poor company leadership prompts 60 per cent to stop buying: Ketchum

GLOBAL – In the past year, 60 per cent of people around the world have opted to stop buying, or started buying less, from a company due to poor perceptions of the behaviour of the brand’s leaders, according to a recent study by public relations firm Ketchum.

7-Eleven launches Rilakkuma campaign to celebrate Japanese character's 10th birthday
Apr 9, 2013
Benjamin Li

7-Eleven launches Rilakkuma campaign to celebrate Japanese character's 10th birthday

HONG KONG - To mark the 10th anniversary of the popular Japanese children's figure Rilakkuma, 7-Eleven has launched a themed marketing campaign to drive visits and sales among fans and collectors.

Ketchum changes leadership team
Jun 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Ketchum changes leadership team

HONG KONG – Ketchum has realigned its leadership team, appointing CEO Ray Kotcher as chairman and president Rob Flaherty as CEO.

Edelman and Ketchum import western PR veterans for China and HK
Feb 17, 2012
Benjamin Li

Edelman and Ketchum import western PR veterans for China and HK

HONG KONG & China - Thomas G. Mattia, former global head of communications for Coca-Cola, has been named new chair of Edelman China. Meanwhile Ketchum has announced the appointment of Jane Morgan as vice-president, brand practice at Ketchum Hong Kong.

