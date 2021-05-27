Digital Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
May 28, 2021

Kenneth Cole brings Pride collection to Zynga game

Kenneth Cole’s Pride 2021 collection will appear in character wardrobes in Zynga’s viral High Heels! Game.

Characters in Zynga’s High Heels! mobile game are getting a Pride-fueled makeover.

The gaming company has partnered with apparel brand Kenneth Cole to bring its Pride 2021 collection to virtual life. 

For the first two weeks of June, players of mobile game High Heels!, in which characters are able to walk down a runway, will be able to dress their avatars in the limited Kenneth Cole collection. 

The goal of the campaign, led by Zynga’s communications team and Kenneth Cole’s development team, Rollic, is to “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and to support the fight for equal rights as millions of people from around the world celebrate Pride,” said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, in an email. 

High Heels! recently went viral on TikTok after users shared recordings of the game’s challenge to successfully complete fashion show catwalks in high heels that get higher as players complete levels. The game has been downloaded over 60 million times since its launch in January. 

The campaign also includes a collaboration with LGBTQ+ influencers, who will wear real pieces from the Pride 2021 collection. The collection as well as clips from the in-game runway will be featured on NASDAQ boards in Times Square for four days in June. 

For every Pride product purchased on the Kenneth Cole website, a percentage of net sales will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition, an organisation founded by Kenneth Cole in 2020 that aims to destigmatise mental health.

“Partnering with Kenneth Cole to increase representation in our games and empower players to show their pride, spirit and fashion in High Heels!... it’s a perfect fit,” Kim said. 

Kenneth Cole was not immediately available for comment. 

Source:
Campaign US

