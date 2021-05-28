zynga
Kenneth Cole brings Pride collection to Zynga game
Kenneth Cole’s Pride 2021 collection will appear in character wardrobes in Zynga’s viral High Heels! Game.
Meet My Dog: Social app aims to build segmented community of dog owners in Japan
TOKYO - Aiming to help dog owners easily arrange play dates for their four-legged friends while building an attractive audience for marketers, a small US company is preparing to launch a Japan-specific version of a social app called Meet My Dog.
Komli Media gains exclusive rights to Zynga ad inventory in Asia-Pacific
ASIA PACIFIC – Komli Media has gained the exclusive right to sell web display ad and video inventories on all games across the Zynga platform in Asia-Pacific.
Facebook's payments system predicted to bring in up to US$250 million
GLOBAL - Facebook's new payments system is predicted to haul between $125 million and $250 million in revenue this year, according to research from a US analyst.
