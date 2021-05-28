zynga

Kenneth Cole brings Pride collection to Zynga game
May 28, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Kenneth Cole brings Pride collection to Zynga game

Kenneth Cole’s Pride 2021 collection will appear in character wardrobes in Zynga’s viral High Heels! Game.

Meet My Dog: Social app aims to build segmented community of dog owners in Japan
Jan 8, 2016
David Blecken

Meet My Dog: Social app aims to build segmented community of dog owners in Japan

TOKYO - Aiming to help dog owners easily arrange play dates for their four-legged friends while building an attractive audience for marketers, a small US company is preparing to launch a Japan-specific version of a social app called Meet My Dog.

Komli Media gains exclusive rights to Zynga ad inventory in Asia-Pacific
Oct 18, 2012
Sophie Chen

Komli Media gains exclusive rights to Zynga ad inventory in Asia-Pacific

ASIA PACIFIC – Komli Media has gained the exclusive right to sell web display ad and video inventories on all games across the Zynga platform in Asia-Pacific.

Facebook's payments system predicted to bring in up to US$250 million
Feb 3, 2010
Staff Brand Republic

Facebook's payments system predicted to bring in up to US$250 million

GLOBAL - Facebook's new payments system is predicted to haul between $125 million and $250 million in revenue this year, according to research from a US analyst.

