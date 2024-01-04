Jonathan Mildenhall appointed as Rocket Companies’ first CMO

Rocket Companies, the US-based fintech platform behind brands including Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes, has appointed industry veteran Jonathan Mildenhall as its first CMO, it announced on Thursday.

Mildenhall will oversee all of Rocket Companies brands’ marketing and communications teams and is tasked with “creating a unified and compelling voice for all businesses under the Rocket Companies umbrella,” according to a press release. His first day is Monday, January 8.

"Jonathan is one of the top marketing minds in the world, with a strong reputation for consistently delivering compelling campaigns that break through the clutter and become socially relevant," said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies, in a press release. "Countless customers, team members and vendors have told us how working with Rocket changed their lives. I am looking forward to Jonathan and the team creating new and innovative ways to share these inspiring narratives with the world."

Mildenhall joins Rocket Companies with over 30 years of experience. He previously led Coca-Cola’s marketing as VP of global strategy and content excellence, then SVP of integrated marketing communication and design excellence. His team created the Open Happiness global marketing campaign, which the release says brought Coca-Cola its most profitable growth period in two decades.

In 2014, Mildenhall was named Airbnb’s first CMO; during his four years there, the brand became a household name with the help of its first Super Bowl commercial and a slew of co-marketing partnerships with culturally relevant brands.

He left Airbnb in 2018 to start his own branding and marketing consultancy, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand , which has helped scale impact for companies such as Pinterest, LinkedIn, PepsiCo and Walmart. The consultancy was sold to newly formed holding company Common Interest in 2023, though Mildenhall continues to serve as chairman.

"The role Rocket plays in helping people achieve the American Dream through home ownership and financial freedom is massive and cannot be overstated," said Mildenhall in the release. "I am honored to be given the opportunity to work with this talented team, led by Varun, to tell stories that will inspire and motivate. It will be our mission to create integrated marketing campaigns that live up to the extraordinary social impact that Rocket makes every day."

Mildenhall joins Rocket Companies just in time for Super Bowl LVIII. In 2021 and 2022, the company won USA Today’s Ad Meter with Rocket Mortgage’s Certain is Better and Rocket Homes and Mortgage’s Dream House spots, respectively. The company has not revealed its advertising plans for 2024 and sat out last year’s big game.