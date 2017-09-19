jonathan mildenhall

Jonathan Mildenhall appointed as Rocket Companies’ first CMO
1 day ago
Bailey Calfee

He will remain chair at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, his branding and marketing consultancy, as he starts his new position on January 8.

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel
Sep 19, 2017
Jonathan Mildenhall

Airbnb chief marketer Jonathan Mildenhall reveals how the company created its marketing platform and grew it into a global brand.

Cannes: Why Airbnb may be a better client than Coke
Jun 22, 2015
Byravee Iyer

CANNES - Paying agencies according to the results their campaigns achieve is not a new idea, but rental accommodation startup Airbnb is giving it fresh twist by compensating agencies based on the number of nights booked by users.

