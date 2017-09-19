Search
Jonathan Mildenhall appointed as Rocket Companies’ first CMO
He will remain chair at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, his branding and marketing consultancy, as he starts his new position on January 8.
Sep 19, 2017
How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel
Airbnb chief marketer Jonathan Mildenhall reveals how the company created its marketing platform and grew it into a global brand.
Jun 22, 2015
Cannes: Why Airbnb may be a better client than Coke
CANNES - Paying agencies according to the results their campaigns achieve is not a new idea, but rental accommodation startup Airbnb is giving it fresh twist by compensating agencies based on the number of nights booked by users.
