RocketMill snapped up by US independent agency

RocketMill, the UK full-service digital agency, is being acquired by a larger US peer that is expanding into Europe following its capture of Nike’s North America media account.

PMG is making RocketMill, which has around 200 staff in Brighton and London, its first acquisition outside the US in its 13-year history. The parties declined to disclose the acquisition price.

The US company’s founder and CEO George Popstefanov is visiting RocketMill’s Brighton office today to talk to staff in person after completing the deal yesterday.

“Our similarities across people, offering, and ambition made RocketMill an obvious choice for accelerating our expansion into Europe,” he said.

The change of ownership comes 14 years after RocketMill chairman Sam Garrity founded the agency with his brother Ben in 2009, and it provides a windfall for its staff, who owned a significant portion of the company through an employee-owned trust.