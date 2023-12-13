News Advertising Media Technology
Daniel Farey-Jones
1 day ago

RocketMill snapped up by US independent agency

Deal for 200-strong UK digital agency brings US media challenger to Europe.

From left: Sam Garrity, George Popstefanov, Tom Byrne and Ben Garrity
From left: Sam Garrity, George Popstefanov, Tom Byrne and Ben Garrity

RocketMill, the UK full-service digital agency, is being acquired by a larger US peer that is expanding into Europe following its capture of Nike’s North America media account.

PMG is making RocketMill, which has around 200 staff in Brighton and London, its first acquisition outside the US in its 13-year history. The parties declined to disclose the acquisition price.

The US company’s founder and CEO George Popstefanov is visiting RocketMill’s Brighton office today to talk to staff in person after completing the deal yesterday.

“Our similarities across people, offering, and ambition made RocketMill an obvious choice for accelerating our expansion into Europe,” he said.

The change of ownership comes 14 years after RocketMill chairman Sam Garrity founded the agency with his brother Ben in 2009, and it provides a windfall for its staff, who owned a significant portion of the company through an employee-owned trust.

Garrity said: “In PMG, we found a partner that shares our cultural values. Both businesses have been recognised for how we look after our teams and have maintained that focus throughout fast growth.”

RocketMill is one of the top five medium-sized companies in Campaign’s Best Places to Work ranking, while PMG is Fortune’s best workplace in advertising and marketing.

According to RocketMill’s latest accounts filed at Companies House, covering the year to 30 June 2022, the company made a pre-tax profit of £2.6m on turnover of £13.6m. PMG’s turnover is likely to be significantly larger, but is not required to be disclosed since it is a privately-held US company. It claims to manage a total of over $4bn (approximately £3.2bn) in client media spend.

PMG broke into the big league of US agencies last summer, when it was appointed by Nike as both North America media agency of record and global digital capabilities partner.

Nike licensed PMG’s proprietary data analysis software platform Alli as part of the deal.

RocketMill’s chief executive is Tom Byrne, who Garrity recruited from Jellyfish to replace him in the role in April 2022. He said: “Like PMG, technology sits at the core of our connected offering, underpinning everything we do and driving innovation for our clients. Joining forces with PMG enables us to integrate our own technology and talent to enhance both the sophistication and scale of delivery for clients.”

PMG's other clients include Apple, Intuit and Experian, in addition to at least three brands with a UK presence – Whole Foods, Sephora and J Crew.

There appears to be little overlap with RocketMill’s client list, which includes Skybet and Hyundai as well as US-headquartered companies Dropbox and Kimberly-Clark (which is based in Popstefanov’s home state of Texas).

The deal follows closely on the heels of PMG’s first ever acquisition, 150-strong Texas-based digital independent Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media in October. It takes the company’s headcount to around 900 people across offices in New York, London, Brighton, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Costa Rica, and Cleveland.

Popstefanov was interviewed by Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot earlier this year about how PMG has ridden the wave of digital and e-commerce development.

 
 

 

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

1 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

2 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

7 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

8 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music

9 Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music

YouTube Works Awards SEA winners reveal new rules of engagement for Southeast Asian audiences

10 YouTube Works Awards SEA winners reveal new rules of engagement for Southeast Asian audiences

Just Published

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna

Magna's 'Global Ad Forecast' states that global advertising revenues will reach USD 853 billion this year, a growth of 5.5% in 2022, and will grow by 7.2% in 2024

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign
4 hours ago
Marianne Calnan

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign

The hotel search engine is also launching a new logo.

Omnicom strategy chief Alex Hesz departs to focus on UK general election
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Omnicom strategy chief Alex Hesz departs to focus ...

He leaves the holding company role after just over a year.

Branded Roblox games got 1.8 billion visits in 2023, report finds
4 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Branded Roblox games got 1.8 billion visits in ...

An industry report from Gamefam shows how brands performed in gaming’s most popular platforms.