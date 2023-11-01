Jellyfish founder Rob Pierre steps down after 18 years

Rob Pierre, who built digital marketing specialist Jellyfish from scratch into a global company with annual revenue of $335 million, is today stepping down as its chair.

Pierre’s decision to leave the company was made after an extended summer break following Jellyfish’s sale in June to the Brandtech Group and his accompanying change of role from chief executive to non-executive chair.

Brandtech founder David Jones said: “We totally understand Rob’s reasons for wanting to step back and fully support him. To say he deserves a break is an understatement. He built a brilliant company. I've been so impressed by its fantastic people, products, and culture, which speak volumes about Rob’s leadership.

“It's not totally unexpected, which is why we'd put Nick [Emery, Brandtech’s media chief] into the CEO role earlier this year. Nick is doing a great job leading Jellyfish and building in new capabilities to solve our clients’ biggest challenges. We wish Rob our very best.”

Pierre said: “A wonderful extended summer break gave me precious time with my family and also the breathing space to reflect. I believe it’s the right time for me to step away and focus on other ambitions, including projects that have the potential for wider societal impact.”

This may be an allusion to his co-ownership of clothing brand Inside Out, which was founded in 2022 and aims to create opportunities for young ex-offenders in the fashion and design industry.

Pierre’s move also comes four years after he sold around three-quarters of Jellyfish to French investment group Fimalac in a deal valuing it at £500m. Fimalac’s backing allowed Jellyfish to continue its international expansion – the company now employs more than 2,000 people in 38 countries and works for clients including Google and Netflix.

Pierre added: “I co-founded Jellyfish 18 years ago and I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved in that time. From the unique organisational infrastructure to the company culture and values, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the optimal conditions for employee and client success.”

A spokesperson for Brandtech confirmed Pierre remains a shareholder in the group.

Pierre was voted Media Week’s Media Leader of the Year in 2021 in recognition of his achievements at Jellyfish, including a global training initiative for people on furlough during the pandemic, the agency’s commitment to DEI and its strong business results.

His other business interests include inbound marketing call tracking company Infinity, which he co-founded in 2010, golf business Pro-Am Tour and London bar and restaurant Mber.