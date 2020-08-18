Digital Marketing News
Yaling Jiang
Aug 18, 2020

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues

Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

JD.com's total business during the 618 shopping festival, held during the second quarter, was $38 billion
JD.com's total business during the 618 shopping festival, held during the second quarter, was $38 billion

Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com beat analysts’ expectations over the second quarter of 2020 (ending June 30) by logging $720 million (5 billion yuan) in income.

During Q2, the company’s revenue grew by 33.8% to $ 28.5 billion (201 billion yuan) year-on-year. The sales of general merchandise products and services increased 45.4% to $9.1 billion (64 billion yuan) and 36.4% to $3.2 billion (22.9 billion yuan), respectively. Q2 has seen the Nasdaq-listed e-tailer take large strides in transforming into a supply chain-based tech company and service provider. It also pocketed $3.9 billion during its second listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange despite market concerns over delisting threats from the US.

Among major business activities for the quarter, its mid-year 618 shopping bonanza was embraced by a national audience that was eager to spend after a long bout with the COVID-19 pandemic. Xu Lei, the JD Retail chief who has slowly been taking the reins from JD.com chief executive officer Richard Liu, said the company’s extra marketing activities fueled the outstanding results from this year’s 618. “Together with partners, we have done a lot of marketing activities on decentralized platforms,” he said through an interpreter during the earnings call. “The results are beyond our expectations.”

Meanwhile, Sandy Xu, the chief financial officer of JD.com, said in a statement that “our scale advantages and cost efficiency enabled us to provide attractive prices during our June 18 sales promotions… as China’s economy emerges from the difficult pandemic period.”

JD’s logistics services upgrade is also expected to benefit JD Retail, which oversees partnerships with luxury fashion and beauty brands. During Q2, JD.com wooed several luxury brands to launch on this platform, including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi.

In the company’s transformation to become a logistics service provider, JD.com has been ramping up the expansion of its logistics in China. Just before the 618 Shopping Festival, JD Logistics announced plans to provide 24-hour delivery service in second-to-fifth-tier cities. And after recently buying a stake in one of the world’s oldest supply chain managers, Li & Fung, it announced it was acquiring Shenzhen-based Kuayue Express for $432 million (3 billion yuan) on August 13.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Results wrap: Here's how tech platforms and brands earnings have fared in the pandemic
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Results wrap: Here's how tech platforms and brands ...

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Advertising
18 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better ...

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Digital
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba ...

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
News
Aug 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
28 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.