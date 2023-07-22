Search
IPG declines 1.7% in Q2 as tech pullback drags revenue
The holding company’s organic net revenue suffered as tech clients “weighed significantly” on growth and digital agencies continued to underperform.
Creative convergence: Gucci, Christie’s team up on ...
Gucci is deepening its Web3 strategy by teaming up with 256-year-old auction house Christie’s to commission 21 pieces of unique digital artwork NFTs.
ASCI introduces guidelines for charitable causes ...
The new guidelines from ASCI require ads to be honest and truthful and not cause grave or widespread harm or offence
'Barbie' isn't afraid to air Mattel’s previous missteps
Everything marketing and comms pros need to know about Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated film. Warning: Light spoilers (and lots of pink) ahead.
The CMO's MO: Astrud Burgess' disruptive and ...
Astrud Burgess on why she's committed to innovation, heritage and supporting women in sport.