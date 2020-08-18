Yaling Jiang

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

Why is TikTok cutting ties with 150,000 Hong Kong users?
Digital
Jul 8, 2020
The TikTok app will cease operations in Hong Kong, but Douyin will remain available in the market.

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Analysis
Jun 22, 2020
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”

Alibaba surges despite weak apparel sales for March quarter
Digital
May 26, 2020
For Tmall's March quarter, sales slumps in major categories like apparel and accessories were offset by a rise in sales of daily necessities.

LVMH proves resilient, but will it last?
Marketing
Apr 20, 2020
The bellwether company reported revenue of €10.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020 late last week, down 15% compared to the same period in 2019.

Are brands doing enough due diligence on aid to China?
Marketing
Feb 20, 2020
As brands show their solidarity with the people of China through donations, how should they choose an organization they can trust?

