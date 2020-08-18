Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform
The TikTok app will cease operations in Hong Kong, but Douyin will remain available in the market.
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
For Tmall's March quarter, sales slumps in major categories like apparel and accessories were offset by a rise in sales of daily necessities.
The bellwether company reported revenue of €10.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020 late last week, down 15% compared to the same period in 2019.
As brands show their solidarity with the people of China through donations, how should they choose an organization they can trust?
