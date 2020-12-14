Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Yaling Jiang
20 hours ago

Will 2021 be the year Cyberpunk style takes over China?

With the just-released video game Cyberpunk 2077 booming in popularity among China’s youngsters, will the once-underground cyberpunk style soon become mainstream?

Photo: Mr. Goldhand.
Photo: Mr. Goldhand.

Last week’s launch of the video game Cyberpunk 2077 stirred up enthusiasm among China’s youngsters, and it has turned cyberpunk from a subculture trend to a mainstream one almost overnight.

The latter half of 2020 has set a tone for China that is disconnected from the rest of the world, and the need for escapism is continuing to grow. This development is good for the youth-oriented brands that have already tapped into the trend.

That list includes Balenciaga, which just released its latest Fall 2021 collection in the form of the video game, and local sportswear brand Li-Ning, which has a cyberpunk-themed collaboration in the pipeline: a collaboration with Sorayama, a Japanese illustrator known for his detailed portrayal of female robots.

The trade publication PC Games reported that Polish game-maker CD Projekt’s long-awaited game received more pre-orders from China than anywhere else in the world. In this adventure-driven game, players can “customize a character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle,” and roam a futuristic city to find an implant that holds the key to immortality. The game’s English version was anchored by movie star Keanu Reeves, while the Chinese version has been localized.

The takeaway

The WeChat account GQ Lab quipped today that “if you haven’t seen Cyberpunk 2077 flooding your screen, it means you are not young anymore.” The spread of Cyberpunk 2077 has proven so unstoppable that many non-gamers are planning to buy new Xboxes for it, according to local media reports.

As Jing Daily previously reported, the cyberpunk style has unexpectedly gone mainstream in China’s post-COVID fashion scene. Chinese fashion lovers have seen the industry’s September magazine issues bearing the theme on their covers and in various advertorials. Now, with the spread of Cyberpunk 2077, the style is likely to enter China’s mainstream.

With China’s ongoing travel restrictions, young people are eagerly looking for the next domestic holiday destination or niche sport to try. Surprisingly, Cyberpunk 2027 has provided the escapism they so desperately need.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

2 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

3 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

4 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

5 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

6 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

7 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

8 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

10 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Related Articles

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China
Analysis
Sep 16, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Gen-Z conservatism is changing fashion in China

Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?
Advertising
Jul 23, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?

The COVID-19 effect on China’s gamers and mobile gaming
Advertising
Jul 13, 2020
Irene Yang

The COVID-19 effect on China’s gamers and mobile gaming

Just Published

The challenge of Chinese lower-tier cities for luxury brands
Marketing
6 hours ago
Paurav Shukla

The challenge of Chinese lower-tier cities for ...

Compared to their higher-tier city counterparts, luxury consumers in lower-tier cities are interested less in bling and more in longevity and reliability.

WPP and Walgreens Boots Alliance on client-agency model that won $600m pitch
Advertising
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP and Walgreens Boots Alliance on client-agency ...

Data, diversity, in-housing and 'outcomes-based' remuneration were all on the client's agenda.

A #NoCoverUp clarion call to end domestic violence
Advertising
6 hours ago
Campaign India Team

A #NoCoverUp clarion call to end domestic violence

India's Akshara Centre initiative is supported by MTV, Saregama and the MullenLowe Lintas Group

A Malaysia perspective: Culture and working life as an LGBTQIA+ person in the industry
Advertising
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

A Malaysia perspective: Culture and working life as ...

In the third iteration of our LGBTQIA+ interview series, we turn our attention to Malaysia, where one individual—despite living under repressive laws—has found acceptance and is optimistic about the future of the country's community.