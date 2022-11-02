Digital Media News Opinions
Jordan Bitterman
Nov 3, 2022

It's time for advertisers to take flight from Twitter

Marketers are already dealing with challenges like inflation, recession fears, political uncertainty and a global pandemic. We don’t want any more unknowns.

It's time for advertisers to take flight from Twitter

I have been a self-proclaimed Twitter power user for 14 years. Glance at my iOS ScreenTime, and you’ll notice that I average two hours per day on the app. If there’s a detox program, I’d qualify.

My first experience with the platform came as an agency buyer back in the very early days of their ad business. There was a surreal moment when two of the company’s co-founders, Ev (Evan Williams) and Biz (Stone), agreed to do a live Q&A for my Digitas colleagues. They walked into a meeting space that comfortably fit 30 people, but over 100 were waiting for them…and cheering loudly. 

That’s how it went with Twitter from the start — an object of fascination, intrigue and desire. Growing a business from zero revenue in those early days to over $5 billion in 2021 makes it one of the great success stories of this generation.

The ingredient behind Twitter’s success

I believe that Twitter has succeeded largely because of its people. They have hired well, built a strong and diverse culture, and engaged in an earnest dialogue with their customers. As a buyer, I always felt empowered to give their leadership feedback such as requests for new advertiser features. In return, they listened and often responded.

Since I left the agency world for the publisher and programmatic side, I have always tried to model my go-to-market efforts based on what I learned working with Twitter: Listen to customers, build things they want, and take the high road when it comes to the competition (don’t tell your customers that you’re better, just be better instead). I know dozens of people who have worked there, have respect for them all and am endlessly intrigued with how they have managed to stay on the same page as a unit for so long.

What happens to Twitter now?

Even in a sideways economy, worldwide digital ad spending will grow to $600 billion in 2022 and more than 30% of it will be spent on social platforms. At this moment, however, many of those platforms are facing existential challenges. Meta is focusing on other parts of its strategy due to slowing user growth, TikTok is under a microscope for how its data might be leveraged by the Chinese government, YouTube has come under antitrust investigation by EU regulators, and Twitter is dealing with multiple crises at once. Crises that include:

In response, there are rumblings that many brands and agencies may pause or pull their spend from Twitter, and it's not hard to see why. In the past, Twitter made user and advertiser decisions based on a predetermined roadmap. Today, it’s unclear if a roadmap even exists. Media dollars are a finite resource that need to be spent with meaning and purpose, but it’s hard to place bets on a moving target.

What should brands do?

The one constant in the media industry is change. Advertisers constantly require new ad products, new ways of reaching audiences and new ways to measure it. But change is nothing without underlying stability, and there is nothing stable about Twitter at this moment.

Putting on my marketer hat, I can tell you that I am already dealing with many challenges: Inflation, recession fears, political uncertainty and a global pandemic that won’t go away. With that backdrop, I am looking for “knowns” everywhere I can find them — I simply don’t want any more “unknowns.”

In challenging times, marketers need three things: ease, stability and performance. They need ease because when workload increases, simplicity is a balm to help drive decisions. They need stability because when everything else is up-in-the-air (budgets! supply chain! next year’s strategy!), they want to know that their selected partners will get the job done. They need performance because spending media dollars isn’t a vanity project — it’s central to driving outcomes.

At this moment, those three needs are “unknowns” at Twitter. Here’s a litmus test: If you don’t know who to email at a media property, and can’t assume that those people would know what the property will look like in 30 days anyway, it’s time to take a pause.

I don’t take pleasure in writing this piece. I have loved my time as a user on Twitter and as a buyer working with Twitter. But, even as I’ve been typing this, I’ve seen fresh tweets from Twitter employees announcing their departure from the company. And the rumor is that more departures will follow shortly.

For the time being, brands and agencies will be best suited to put their ad spend in places that drive ease, stability and performance. A “flight to safety” in this cycle of uncertainty, should not include The Bird.

Jordan Bitterman is CMO of TripleLift

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Is Twitter worth saving?
Advertising
Nov 8, 2022
Drew Benvie

Is Twitter worth saving?

Twitter splits with consumer PR AOR
PR
18 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Twitter splits with consumer PR AOR

Twitter’s international marketing lead among planned layoffs
Digital
Nov 8, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Twitter’s international marketing lead among ...

Nintendo, Apple, Valve among impersonated brands on Twitter
Advertising
Nov 11, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Nintendo, Apple, Valve among impersonated brands on ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.