Marketing PR Analysis
Julienna Law
1 day ago

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?

Analysts are advising investors against buying Nike shares, saying it’s unlikely to meet its growth target in light of the brand’s woes in China. Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account.

Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account
Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account

What Happened: Nike’s stock price fell 10.85% over the month to June 13, lagging the S&P 500’s gain of 5.41%, according to Zacks Equity Research.

Nike may not be able to meet its long-term target of high-single-digit sales growth due to Western brand boycotts and local competition in China, according to a report by investing community Seeking Alpha.

The US-based footwear giant, which derives 17% of its global sales from China, continues to face a backlash from local consumers after taking a stand against Xinjiang-made cotton in March 2021. Pou Sheng, a major wholesaler for Nike in China, has reported slowing sales growth over the past two years. 

Meanwhile, in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, Chinese competitors Li-Ning and Anta achieved quarterly sales growth of 15% or more while Nike’s Greater China sales growth remained negative—down as much as 24% in the company’s Q2 2022 (ended November 30, 2021).

Given these factors, analysts suggest that investors avoid investing in the sportswear name. The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from one (strong buy) to five (strong sell), ranks Nike three (hold). 

The Jing Take: Prior to the Xinjiang cotton controversy, Nike’s business in China was booming. In the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021, the company recorded its seventh consecutive year of double-digit, currency-neutral growth in Greater China.

In the three months ended February 28, 2023, Nike saw a slight improvement in the country, where its revenue climbed 1% on a constant currency basis (down 8%on a reported basis). This was largely attributed to a rebound in brick-and-mortar traffic following China’s lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, heightened demand around the Lunar New Year, as well as investment in localising its operating model.

Nike released the “Year of the Rabbit” Dunk Low sneaker to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year. Photo: Nike

“In Beijing, Nike’s brand strength is deepening, extending our lead as the #1 cool and favorite brand,” said Nike CFO Matthew Friend on an earnings call in March. “Long term, we are confident that the fundamentals of growth for Nike in China remain strong.”

Despite these reassurances, investors have reason to be cautious. In 2022, Nike still ranked first in China’s sportswear market with market share of 22.6%. However, Anta surpassed Adidas to secure second place with market share of 20.4%. Li-Ning came in fourth with 10.4% market share, according to Statista. 

While Nike normally banks on hyperlocal products like its “Year of the Rabbit” Dunk Lows and campaigns with local athletes to be a brand that is “of China and for China,” as CEO John Donahoe once put it, it’s competing against brands that are inherently made for China. 

Nike cast Chinese basketball players Yang Liwei and Yang Shuyu in a 2022 footwear campaign. Photo: Nike

Anta rose to popularity on the back of the country’s “national wave” (guochao) movement and has improved its brand image over the years by investing in R&D, becoming an official sportswear partner of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and teaming up with major celebrities like freestyle skier Gu Ailing and Chinese actor Wang Yibo (formerly a Nike ambassador). In 2022, Anta’s revenue for the fiscal year reached 53.7 billion RMB ($7.8 billion), surpassing Nike’s China revenue of 51.4 billion RMB for the first time.

Nike is still the player to beat in China. But its performance as of late has not been enough to wow investors, or to lift its share price. As such, all eyes will be on the athletic apparel leader when it posts its earnings on June 29. 

The Jing Take reports on a piece of the leading news and presents our editorial team’s analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated debate sprouting on Chinese social media.

 

Source:
  
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

5 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

6 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

8 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Shein, Nike, Adidas questioned over forced labour practices in China
May 9, 2023
Staff Reporters

Shein, Nike, Adidas questioned over forced labour ...

Mindshare retains Nike media account in China
Dec 19, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Mindshare retains Nike media account in China

Nike and RTFKT step into the future with first native Web3 sneaker
Dec 9, 2022
Julienna Law

Nike and RTFKT step into the future with first ...

Nike releases film championing refugees and sport
Nov 2, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Nike releases film championing refugees and sport

Just Published

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat Gomez-Limchoc's life motto
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat ...

The Publicis creative chats about challenging the status quo and how she got into advertising to pay the bills.

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo

Some may like it hot, some may like it cold, but Ad Nut can't seem to mix with this campaign at all.

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy roadmap as an executive stakeholder
5 hours ago
Vasily Popravko

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy ...

As data privacy issues continue to plague the digital landscape, Vasily Popravko of MediaMonks shares how businesses can better adopt strategic approaches to meeting evolving customer trust, and security.

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation data scandal
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation...

The media group filed the report against several findings of the investigation, redacted in the full report published on June 16.