iProspect China promotes Laurien Lee to CEO

iProspect China has promoted managing partner Laurien Lee to be its new CEO, who will now oversee all aspects of the business, from business expansion to helping brand clients accelerate and integrate in China's digital ecosystem.

Reporting directly to the CEO of Dentsu Media, Lee will work to integrate iProspect clients with wider Dentsu capabilities as a senior member of Dentsu China's management team.

Lee joined iProspect last year and has more than 20 years of experience in working with global luxury brands, media, and PR agencies in the APAC markets.

"We are passionate about the opportunities to both existing and future clients, to drive accelerated growth outcomes with measured success.” Deric Wong, CEO of Dentsu China said, “I believe Laurien will continue to move the agency in a focused direction, building deeper connections with clients to drive business performance and take iProspect’s to the next chapter.”

“I am very excited to take on this significant role as China CEO at iProspect," said Lee. "I look forward to driving strong, top-line growth across our business and creating more value for our clients at speed and scale.”

