Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

IPG launches global data-driven creative agency, Performance Art

Andrea Cook, Ian Mackenzie and Elizabeth Sellors will lead the venture as CEO, CCO and COO, respectively.

Andrea Cook and Ian Mackenzie.
Andrea Cook and Ian Mackenzie.

Ad giant IPG announced Wednesday the launch of Performance Art, a global data and technology-driven creative agency.

The new agency will incorporate CRM, data and technology, working with IPG’s data and technology units, Acxiom and Kinesso, to provide creative ideas and data-driven marketing solutions, serving “a huge unmet need among clients around the world,” according to the company.

Performance Art’s portfolio will include a range of existing IPG clients such as BMW, CIBC and Black & Abroad.

Performance Art will be helmed by CEO Andrea Cook, chief creative officer Ian Mackenzie and chief operating officer Elizabeth Sellors, the team that helped build IPG’s creative data and CRM agency FCB/SIX.

“By their very design, many agencies ask clients to choose between high performance and high creative,” Cook and Mackenzie told Campaign US. “We think there’s a vast blue ocean of space for an agency that exists to help reconcile the two poles. Clients want hard-working, accountable programs that also build their brand. They want platform-level creative ideas that are as at home in their e-commerce flow as they are in the 60-second anthem spot.”

The team hopes to build out Performance Art’s “specialist vision” during the agency’s freshman year to provide creative and technology platforms that drive growth for clients’ business, and have their work acknowledged at Cannes Lions and the ANA ECHO Awards.

Internally, Performance Art aims to hire a diverse group of talent to help “unlock the power of lived experience to drive creative ideas.”

FCB/SIX will continue to operate as an integrated global unit reporting to Tina Allan, FCB’s newly appointed global partner, data science and connections.

Campaign US

