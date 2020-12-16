Instagram launches Lite in India

Instagram has extended the test of its 'Instagram Lite' version to India. The app is less than 2 MB in size and looks to deliver a 'fast and reliable' Instagram experience.

This comes on the back of a research conducted earlier this year in the country. A barrier for users has been a compromised internet experience, as a result of low memory phones and heavy-sized apps.

The app is made for Android and this new version has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. Features such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV are not a part of this version. The app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Vishal Shah, VP - product, Instagram at Facebook, said, “India is such an important country for us and has been a testing ground for innovation, thanks to the natural creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we see here. With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we’re aiming to democratise expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We’re also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite.”