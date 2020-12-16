Digital Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Instagram launches Lite in India

Will be available only on Android across nine regional languages

Instagram launches Lite in India
Instagram has extended the test of its 'Instagram Lite' version to India. The app is less than 2 MB in size and looks to deliver a 'fast and reliable' Instagram experience. 
 
This comes on the back of a research conducted earlier this year in the country. A barrier for users has been a compromised internet experience, as a result of low memory phones and heavy-sized apps. 
 
The app is made for Android and this new version has improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. Features such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV are not a part of this version. The app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.  
 
Vishal Shah, VP - product, Instagram at Facebook, said, “India is such an important country for us and has been a testing ground for innovation, thanks to the natural creativity and entrepreneurial spirit we see here. With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we’re aiming to democratise expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We’re also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite.”
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

5 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

6 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

7 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

8 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

9 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

10 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Related Articles

Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India
Digital
Jul 9, 2020
Campaign India Team

Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India

How Ogilvy made seven films in seven days for Instagram’s new brand platform
News
Dec 10, 2020
Natasha Bach

How Ogilvy made seven films in seven days for ...

Instagram adds updates to branded content capabilities
Digital
Nov 23, 2020
Campaign India Team

Instagram adds updates to branded content capabilities

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
Digital
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia

Just Published

Disney to have separate heads for Asia and India businesses
Digital
6 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Disney to have separate heads for Asia and India ...

Following the departure of Uday Shankar as Asia president, the company has appointed Luke Kang as Asia head, with a new India head to be soon appointed.

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel
Advertising
9 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one ...

There will be £600 million in savings from new ways of working, says network's CEO Mark Read.

Vice's Virtue agency pursues more 'culturally rich' work by combining APAC and MEA regions
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Vice's Virtue agency pursues more 'culturally rich' ...

EXCLUSIVE: Virtue has reorganised its business into 'mega regions'—combining APAC with MEA and North America with LATAM—a move it believes will lead to more "culturally rich" work for brands.

Twitter Top 10: Gulps, chimes and popping lids
Digital
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Twitter Top 10: Gulps, chimes and popping lids

Distinctive sounds played a role in a number of the most effective APAC video ads on Twitter in November, including work from Sprite, Minute Maid, Foodpanda, Nestle and more.