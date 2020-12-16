Instagram launches Lite in India
Will be available only on Android across nine regional languages
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Disney to have separate heads for Asia and India ...
Following the departure of Uday Shankar as Asia president, the company has appointed Luke Kang as Asia head, with a new India head to be soon appointed.
WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one ...
There will be £600 million in savings from new ways of working, says network's CEO Mark Read.
Vice's Virtue agency pursues more 'culturally rich' ...
EXCLUSIVE: Virtue has reorganised its business into 'mega regions'—combining APAC with MEA and North America with LATAM—a move it believes will lead to more "culturally rich" work for brands.
Twitter Top 10: Gulps, chimes and popping lids
Distinctive sounds played a role in a number of the most effective APAC video ads on Twitter in November, including work from Sprite, Minute Maid, Foodpanda, Nestle and more.