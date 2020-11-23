- Advertisers sends request for ad creation access
- Creator accepts Ad Creation Access
- Notification sent to the advertiser upon acceptance
- Creator receives notification of the created ad for their approval
Instagram adds updates to branded content capabilities
To help increase transparency, the 'branded content' tag was launched on Reels on 20 November and will begin testing in Live in the 'coming weeks'
