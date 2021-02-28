Initiative appointed lead media agency for PT Mayora Group in The Philippines
The agency will service the full portfolio of brands across the coffee and powdered choco categories including Kopiko 3in1 coffee mixes, Energen Champion and Energen Pandesal Mate.
