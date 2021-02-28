Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Initiative appointed lead media agency for PT Mayora Group in The Philippines

The agency will service the full portfolio of brands across the coffee and powdered choco categories including Kopiko 3in1 coffee mixes, Energen Champion and Energen Pandesal Mate.

Mediabrands' Initiative has been appointed as lead media agency for PT Mayora Group in The Philippines. The news comes following a review by the FMCG giant in January. Initiative Philippines, already an incumbent to the group’s business, has been awarded the expanded remit as lead media agency, servicing the full portfolio of brands across the coffee and powdered choco categories including Kopiko 3in1 coffee mixes, Energen Champion and Energen Pandesal Mate, the agency announced.
 
This appointment is effective immediately.
 
Carlo Mendoza, managing director of Vouno, which markets Mayora in the Philippines, said Initiative was chosen because it was able to "“Initiative was able to demonstrate that they are the right partner to work with us to build upon the success of our flagship brands, and protract the growth of our emerging brands with strategic boldness and cultural relevance.”
 
Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao, managing director, Initiative Philippines added, “To partner with a group like Mayora, with its ... Kopiko portfolio and exciting new brands such as Energen Champion is both an honour and a privilege. With planning already underway, the team is incredibly excited to build cultural velocity across these categories.”
 
This win is a strong demonstration of the new business performance of Initiative, the agency contended, since it has been ranked as the No. 1 agency network in the recent 2020 global new business rankings report by RECMA. 
