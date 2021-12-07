Industry mourns Thai creative Nantawat 'Golf' Chaipornkaew

Thailand creative Nantawat 'Golf' Chaipornkaew died suddenly yesterday in Bangkok. He was 41.

Hundreds of comments fondly remembering Nantawat and expressing condolences to his family are pouring in on what appears to be his last Facebook post. The post, dated November 30, carries a quotation attributed to Buddhadāsa Bhikkhu, which makes reference to suffering.

Nantawat's career included stints with Saatchi & Saatchi in Thailand, Ogilvy Shanghai, BBH in Singapore and London, Jung von Matt in Hamburg, JWT in Tokyo and Y&R in Hong Kong. He was most recently founder and creative synergist at NAWIN Consultant, his own company.

He won gold at Cannes Lions as well as awards at Spikes Asia, D&AD, Adfest and more.

Campaign Asia-Pacific extends sincere condolences to Nantawat's family and the Thai creative community.