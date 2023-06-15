Advertising Marketing PR News
Idris Elba and Miroma Group’s Marc Boyan launch marketing and content agency SillyFace

it opens with offices in London, New York and LA.

Idris Elba, star of HBO's seminal The Wire, has teamed up with Miroma Group founder and chief executive Marc Boyan to launch SillyFace, a global marketing and content business.

The actor, filmmaker and musician said that SillyFace would bring back a feeling of "creative excellence", aiming to "unearth new storytellers and reinvigorate creativity and fun in brand marketing through ideation, creation and distribution of both long and short form content".

Boyan, who is playing a more active role in the running of the independent agency group after former group CEO of agencies Marc Nohr stepped down in March, said he and Elba were both from underrepresented backgrounds and "see the world differently".

Accordingly, SillyFace will bring together a team of global marketers and content creators from different perspectives and backgrounds. The business will include Rahul Chopra as chief strategy officer, who joined Miroma Group recently from Instagram and is based in New York; and Margot Hauer-King as chief client and revenue officer, joining from Beentheredonethat, also based in New York.

Its first three offices will be based in London, New York and Los Angeles.

SillyFace will use its insights into Gen Z and millennials to provide clients with creative and content campaigns with "cultural value".

Boyan said: "On a daily basis, I work alongside global brands who are struggling to understand the intersection between modern cultural trends, brand identity and its consumer base. It is creating apprehension and hindering creative storytelling.

"SillyFace has been created to lean into culture and new global trends, offering a fun environment to get creative rather than be afraid...

"We're aiming to bring our thinking to brands to give people a voice and share stories that resonate with the consumer, whilst keeping the brand safe from criticism."

Elba, who is no stranger to working with brands, having produced work for the likes of Gucci and Tanqueray, said he was at his "creative best when I am relaxed, not anxious or considering all the 'what ifs'".

He added: "However, this isn't always the atmosphere that creatives are faced with when brand-building. SillyFace is here to bring back that feeling of creative excellence.

"We want more voices, more views and open, mutually respected ideation. This new venture will give me the ability to create powerful marketing campaigns. Campaigns that will truly resonate and engage with the people I want to connect with. It will also allow me to share my knowledge and experience with other brands and co-create campaigns we're all proud of. This is just the start for us. I can't wait to get started."

Source:
Campaign UK

