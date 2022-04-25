How Vaseline redefined its purpose behind ‘equitable skincare for all’

When thinking of Vaseline, the image that likely pops in many people’s heads is a jar, filled with petroleum jelly, featuring a blue label and blue top.

But the skincare brand, which is owned by Unilever, would like customers to remember it as a company whose core purpose is “equitable skincare for all,” said Kevin Tolson, brand director of Unilever U.S. skincare.

To achieve that mission, the company this month launched See My Skin, a digital platform where visitors see images of people of color, which are often lacking in dermatology searches online. Consumes can also connect with dermatologists who understand the cultural, physical and mental needs of people of color, according to the campaign website.

The goal is for people to think of Vaseline as a brand that “sells a petroleum jelly that has been loved by communities for decades upon decades and as a business that does well in the community,” said Tolson.