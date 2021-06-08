Hivestack inks programmatic DOOH pact with Vpon

Hivestack, a provider of programmatic digital out of home (pDOOH) advertising, has partnered with Vpon, a big-data company. The partnership brings together Vpon's location data with the targeting and measurement capabilities of Hivestack's demand side platform (DSP).

This pact will enable Hivestack's advertising clients to deliver contextually relevant out of home messaging to different segments of consumers in Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the companies.

Hivestack's DSP creates custom segments by geofencing places of interest frequented by a brand's target audience. This data is then used to build hourly device concentration scores for each DOOH asset and activate screens where a high concentration of devices has been previously observed, according to a release. Hivestack's platform activates the right DOOH screens at the right time, using anonymous data points from mobile location IDs. Vpon possesses mobile data gleaned from 900 million unique devices across Asia.

"Hong Kong and Taiwan are key markets for Hivestack and we are excited to partner with... (a) big-data company that is so prominent in these countries," commented Troy Yang, MD North Asia of Hivestack.