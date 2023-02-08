Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Sally Ng, Hivestack

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Sally Ng

VP of sales, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Hivestack

Hong Kong

Just a few years back, most marketers in Hong Kong and Taiwan felt the concept of programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) was yet another dreaded digital innovation they would have to get their heads around. Enter Sally Ng, one of the early pioneers in the industry with a mission to educate and demonstrate how brands, agencies, OOH media owners and omni channel DSPs in Hong Kong and Taiwan could benefit from leveraging pDOOH to drive real outcomes and success.

Her efforts have helped change people’s perception, strengthened their understanding and proven the effectiveness of this new ad technology. Ng also strives to push an industry standard for measurement in pDOOH, aligning the practice of pDOOH with other digital media channels from the planning stage, to buying and measuring results.

Ng began her career in the digital advertising industry in 2001 at Yahoo Hong Kong. Over the past two decades, sales and business development have been her main focus. Her expertise and leadership have enabled several global ad tech companies to enter the Hong Kong and Taiwan markets, allowing them to grow and scale their ventures into multi-million dollar businesses.

Ng joined Hivestack as vice president of Sales, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with the main responsibility of evangelising and educating agencies and brands on the value proposition of pDOOH. Within a year, she has seized numerous opportunities and driven exceptional growth in both the markets, such as signing and onboarding 15 DSP partners in Hong Kong, overachieving revenue target by 160%, and generating traction by increasing brand and product awareness.

Also credited with the launch of several innovative and effective pDOOH campaigns which have further warmed marketers’ hearts and loosened their purse strings towards this new media. Campaigns such as Uber’s audience targeting, weather and moment targeting, a brand lift study and cross market pDOOH buy for IHG, pDOOH footfall lift tracking and Facebook retargeting for Ocean Park and similar executions for UBS and Samsung have further helped Ng decode pDOOH in Greater China and leverage her knowledge on data and measurement to bring pDOOH to another level for the industry to follow.