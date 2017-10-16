Search
1 day ago
Hivestack inks programmatic DOOH pact with Vpon
The partnership, across Hong Kong and Taiwan, brings together Vpon's location data with the targeting and measurement capabilities of Hivestack's demand side platform.
Oct 16, 2017
The app-eal of in-app advertising in Asia
In-app advertising now accounts for the majority of all mobile ads in Asia-Pacific. But various challenges mean marketers need to be more creative than ever to compete.
Sep 2, 2016
Tech Talk: ComScore, Vpon, Mediacorp, Facebook and Longtail
A weekly roundup of tech news and announcements.
Jul 20, 2016
The programmatic journey of Chinese travellers: Vpon study
A joint report by Vpon Big Data Group and research firm GfK takes a deeper look at the how brands can reach out to the growing of outbound travellers.
