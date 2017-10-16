vpon

Hivestack inks programmatic DOOH pact with Vpon
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The partnership, across Hong Kong and Taiwan, brings together Vpon's location data with the targeting and measurement capabilities of Hivestack's demand side platform.

The app-eal of in-app advertising in Asia
Oct 16, 2017
Matthew Keegan

In-app advertising now accounts for the majority of all mobile ads in Asia-Pacific. But various challenges mean marketers need to be more creative than ever to compete.

Tech Talk: ComScore, Vpon, Mediacorp, Facebook and Longtail
Sep 2, 2016
Gabey Goh

A weekly roundup of tech news and announcements.

The programmatic journey of Chinese travellers: Vpon study
Jul 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

A joint report by Vpon Big Data Group and research firm GfK takes a deeper look at the how brands can reach out to the growing of outbound travellers.

