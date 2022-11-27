'He's coming home': Women's Aid warns of darker side of World Cup

Women's Aid has released a chilling film to highlight that domestic violence increases around sporting tournaments, such as the ongoing Fifa World Cup.

The spot, launched to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November, follows research from Lancaster University that found domestic violence incidents can surge by as much as 38% around key tournaments.

House 337 has created an unsettling film in order to raise awareness. Filmed in a single shot, it is set in a generic cul-de-sac draped in England flags, as the community supports their national team.

As people enjoy the excitement of the football game inside their homes, the final house on the street tells a different tale, with the mood changing as the cheers stop. The viewer soon notices the England flag which reads: “He’s coming home,” highlighting the fear and isolation that many women will experience throughout the tournament.