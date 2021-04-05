Herbal supplement brand ambassador trolled on social media after positive Covid test

Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity in India who took to social media to announce that he had been tested positive for Covid-19.

However, while other actors and celebrities mostly get sympathy on social media – Kumar was trolled. The actor is the brand ambassador for Dabur Chyawanprash since December 2020, and featured in an ad that claimed Chyawanprash helps in boosting immunity against Covid-19. Post Kumar’s health update, netizens brought up questions of whether Kumar was consuming the product at all or if the products efficacy tests were fabricated.

Wish you speed recovery sir @akshaykumar but i was following ur advice of taking two spoons of @DaburIndia chyawanprash daily to protect fromself from #COVID but the sad pArt is both of us tested positive at the same time



My prayers with me as well as u https://t.co/1mgzVtS44f — Me'raj wani (@merajwanii) April 4, 2021

At the time of the appointment, Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, said, “The times we are living in today have underlined the need for and importance of immunity more than ever before. Strong immunity is the need of the hour with the threat of illnesses looming around us. Dabur Chyawanprash, with the power of more than 40 herbs like Ashwagandha, Giloy and Amla, has always stood for boosting immunity to fight illnesses. Dabur Chyawanprash has always celebrated and championed the cause of building the health of the nation. Akshay Kumar is emblematic of health, fitness and inner strength, the properties of Dabur Chyawanprash. We are happy to welcome him to the Dabur family.”

Kumar said, “I am immensely proud and happy to be a part of the Dabur family. Dabur has relentlessly nurtured the country’s health and fitness through the science of authentic Ayurveda. I really believe that together, Dabur and I, will take Dabur Chyawanprash to every household, every person-so that collectively our nation’s immunity becomes stronger and we can conquer every challenge”.