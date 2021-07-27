Advertising News
Alison Weissbrot
2 days ago

Havas wins global brand and creative AOR for real estate firm JLL

The remit covers the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Havas has been selected as the global brand and creative agency of record for JLL, a global commercial real estate firm based in the UK.

The account was awarded after a competitive pitch, run by Flock Associates, and included “several leading global brand and creative agencies,” according to a press release. Dentsu's Gyro was the incumbent, appointed in 2016 to lead JLL’s last rebrand.

Havas will work with JLL to create “distinctive brand experiences” while “elevating its purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world,” the release states.

“The selection of Havas as lead brand and creative partner is a significant step forward in JLL’s brand journey,” said Lewis Woodward, global head of brand communications at JLL, in a statement. “During the pitch process, it became clear that the Havas team truly understands our market, ambition, and the opportunity for JLL to differentiate ourselves using new ways to engage with audiences. 

“We believe Havas will be an excellent partner to help us drive our purpose forward with our clients, employees, and communities around the world.”

The account will be led out of Havas “villages” in New York, London and Singapore. Havas will define JLL’s brand strategy and creative platform, and find opportunities to showcase its brand purpose in innovative ways, including through its “differentiated technology and sustainability platforms,” the release says.

“JLL is one of the world’s most admired global commercial real estate service companies, and we’re proud to be selected as their global strategy and creative agency of record,” said Laura Maness, CEO of Havas New York, in a statement. “JLL and Havas are both companies committed to making a meaningful difference, so we’re incredibly excited to bring JLL’s purpose to life.”

JLL, a Fortune 500 company, reported $16.6 billion in annual revenue in 2020. The firm operates in more than 80 countries and employs about 91,000 people. 

Campaign US

