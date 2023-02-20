Havas Media Group UK appoints CTO and COO

Havas Media Group has bolstered its senior leadership team, appointing Simon Bevan as chief operating officer and Lizzie Nolan as chief technology officer.

The creation of the new roles follows the significant expansion of the group through three acquisitions in 2022: data analytics specialist Search Laboratory, data and creative agency additive+ and ecommerce consultancy Expert Edge. The agency also launched its own B2B division, Havas Business.

The pair will report to Patrick Affleck, chief executive UK and Ireland, HMG UK.

Nolan's role is to support clients' digital, data and technology transformation. She moves over from Havas Media Group Global, where she was executive vice-president, managing director, strategy and intelligence.

Prior to joining HMG, Nolan was head of integrated strategy at BBH Asia Pacific beween 2017 and 2019. Before that she spent nearly 13 years at Mediacom, with her last role being head of content, APAC.

Nolan said there was a “pressing need” for networks to make what they do more accessible and added: “The HMG UK business strategy has led to some superb investments across commerce, content and martech and this is already paying dividends for our business and for our clients.

“I am really excited to seize the opportunity to drive this to the next level.”

Bevan, now COO, has been promoted from chief investment officer.

In this role he will integrate the newly acquired businesses and evolve the services delivered by the group.

Prior to joining HMG, Bevan worked at Amplifi UK for more than three years, with his last role being chief commercial officer.

Chief executive Affleck described Nolan as a “proven strategic leader” and Bevan as a “ready-made fit” for his new role.

He added: “The creation of the CTO and COO roles are both essential as we seek to realise the full potential of our expanding Group and service offering for our clients.”